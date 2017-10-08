HP’s powerhouse workstations make their debut at GITEX

GITEX Technology Week is merely a few hours old, and already HP is front and center with some pretty fantastic things. The company today revealed its latest lineup of workstation builds as well as its professional HP Z Displays.

HP has always been known in the market for their workstation offerings, and the company decided to shake things up with the Z1 workstation several years back. Their latest – the HP Z8 G4 – is an absolute beast, and clearly capable of handling pretty much anything you throw at it.

HP Z8 Specifications

Like other models in the workstation series, the Z8 has been updated to incorporate advanced manufacturing techniques and materials that more accurately represent the power of the machines and their capabilities. The Z8 incorporates Thunderbold 3, Dual 1GbE ports, USB 3.1, as well as support for dual CPUs. You also get a ridiculous 1700W power supply, 24 DIMMs, and a total of 9 PCIe slots (7 full length, full height PCIe slots and two internal PCIe “personality” slots).

There’s room for 3TB of main memory, which means that complex rendering programs or editing 8K footage should be a breeze. That’s around four times the memory capacity of its predecessor, at least according to HP.

The Z8’s also received a newer internal ducting system which aims to improve cooler airflow around both CPUs, rather than recycling warm air that’s already in the chassis.

For those requiring a little less horsepower, the HP Z6 G4 and Z4G4 workstations are also very capable devices – great for VFX work or other processor-intensive operations.

HP Z Displays

HP also unveiled seven new HP Z displays, including a 38” diagonal curved display. It features a large 37.5-inch diagonal curve with a 2300 mm radius and a wide 21:9 aspect ratio. The HP Z38c sports a clear 4K screen with a resolution of 3840x1600 resolution, and joins HP’s portfolio of displays that range from 21.5-inch thru to 27-inch diagonal.

HP Z Portfolio Pricing and Availability

HP Z24i G2 Display is available now starting at AED 1,425

HP Z23n G2 Display is available now starting at AED 1,070

HP Z22n G2 Display is available now starting at AED 940

HP Z24nf G2 Display is available now starting at AED 1,155

HP Z38c Curved Display is available now starting at AED 6,245

HP Z27n G2 Display is expected to be available in EMEA in January 2018 starting at AED 2,240

HP Z24n G2 Display is expected to be available in EMEA in January 2018 starting at AED 1,615

HP Z8 Workstation is expected to be available in EMEA in December starting at AED 19,375

HP Z6 Workstation is expected to be available in EMEA in December starting at AED 10,765

HP Z4 Workstation is expected to be available in EMEA in December starting at AED 8,610

Keep up-to-date with all the latest news and announcements coming out of GITEX Technology Week 2017 with TechRadar.