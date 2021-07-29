How to watch Women's Gymnastics Individual All-Around Final: free live stream at 2020 Olympics from anywhere

There's already been plenty of drama at the Ariake Gymnastics Centre at the 2020 Olympics following Russia's win over the USA in the Women's Team event on Tuesday, and there's sure to be more as tense completion in today's individual all-around final. Read on as we explain how to get a Tokyo 2020 Olympics live stream and watch the Women's Gymnastics Individual All-Around Final online from anywhere - and where you can watch absolutely free of charge.

The big talking point coming into the event has been the withdrawal of the defending 2016 Olympic champion Simone Biles after the Team USA star pulled out to focus on her mental health.

While Jade Carey - who had the ninth highest score in qualifications - will now take Biles’ place in the final, Team USA's best hopes of gold look likely to rest with Sunisa Lee, who finished third in the all-around in qualifying behind Biles and Rebeca Andrade of Brazil.

ROC’s Angelina Melnikova and Vladislava Urazova will also be in contention for reaching the for top podium after finishing with scores over 57 in the qualifiers. And twin sisters, Jessica and Jennifer Gadirova, will be representing Team GB in the final.

Don't miss a moment by following our guide to watching the Women's Gymnastics Individual All-Around Final online and live stream the Tokyo 2020 Olympics from anywhere today.

How to watch the Women's Gymnastics Individual All-Around Final: live stream Olympics 2020 in the US

No matter which coast you find yourself on, you're looking at an early start to watch this potential showdown between the USA and Russia, with the event scheduled to start at 6.50am ET / 3.50am PT on Thursday morning. NBC has exclusive rights to live coverage of this and the rest of the Tokyo Olympics, however this event will not necessarily be shown live on any of its linear channels, opting to show the event on tape delay on NBC at 8pm ET. Free Olympics gymnastics live stream in the US But there's great news...today's final is making up part of the FREE live action being streamed by NBC's dedicated streaming service Peacock. Our guide to watching Olympics 2020 on Peacock will explain more, but you can see its coverage on the your computer, IOS, Android, Apple TV, Android TVs and Fire Tv Sticks. Watch the gymnastics without cable If you miss the live coverage and want to catch up later on NBC but don't have cable, no worries. Great value over-the-top streaming service Sling TV could be the answer. NBC and the USA Network come as part of its $35 a month Sling Blue package. But it usually has a good deal on, like your first month for only $10 at the time of writing. Alternatively, you may want to look at something like FuboTV. It carries loads more channels and is available to try with a free 7-day trial, but the normal monthly cost is much pricier, starting at $64.99. And if you're abroad right now, don't forget that you can still tune in like you at home with the help of a good VPN. We explain in more detail below.

How to watch the gymnastics from outside your country

Already got your domestic Olympics coverage options sorted? Well, if you happen to be abroad this fortnight, they may be thrown into disarray as your stream will very likely be geo-blocked. The same goes in certain offices and schools that altogether block streams.

The great news is that there's a really simple way to get around these issues. By downloading and installing the best VPN, you can effectively trick your computer, phone or tablet into thinking that it's somewhere completely different. That way you can enjoy your usual coverage without having to find an illegal stream.

How to watch a Women's Gymnastics Individual All-Around Final live stream in the UK

The Women's Gymnastics Individual All-Around Final is scheduled to start at 11.50am BST on Thursday morning. The BBC is scheduled to be airing the event, with coverage flicking between BBC1 and BBC2 as well as online via BBC iPlayer. That's great news for sport loving Brits, as it means you get to watch the action effectively free. And, of course, the iPlayer app is available on a whole host of devices. So as well as watching on your TV, computer or mobile, you can also get iPlayer on the likes of Smart TVs, games consoles and other streaming devices like Fire TV Stick, Roku and Apple TV. Outside of that, Discovery+ and Eurosport are showing every moment of the Olympic Games live. Each one costs £6.99 per month or a bargain £29.99 for a whole year. And a three-day free trial for both if you want to try them out. If you’re out of the UK for the 2020 Olympic Games, make sure you install a VPN so you can continue accessing UK streaming services from anywhere - whether that's on the BBC, Discovery+ or Eurosport.

How to watch Women's Gymnastics Individual All-Around Final: live stream the Tokyo Olympics in Canada

Gymnastics fans based in Canada can watch this event through CBC Sports, but prepare for an early start, with the first routines set to begin at 6.50am ET / 3.50am PT on Thursday morning. It's being shown through the channel's standalone streaming service, and better still, CBC Gem offers a 1-month FREE trial. After that, a subscription costs CA$4.99 per month. In fact, if you're really lucky, this one may even end up being shown completely free on the CBC CBC website and across its apps for iOS, Android, Apple TV, Android TV, select Smart TVs and Amazon Fire TV Stick. So double check there before you sign up to anything. Sportsnet and TSN are also offering plenty of Olympics coverage, but at the time of writing it isn't totally clear if either of them will be showing the Women's Gymnastics Team Final. Want to watch your coverage from abroad? Then don't forget that using a VPN is a great way to watch coverage overseas.

How to watch the watch a gymnastics live stream for FREE in Australia