How to watch the 2018 US Open golf: live stream coverage of every round wherever you are

118th US Open Championship - where and when Shinnecock Hills Golf Club, around 90 minutes east of New York City , is the host of this year's US Open tournament. It has a lot of history with the championship, having hosted four times before including the second edition back in 1896. The first groups of players will tee-off this Thursday June 14 at 6.45am local time (3.45am ET, 11.45am BST) with the fourth and final round set for Sunday June 17.

The waiting is over - it's time for the second major golf championship of the year. The 2018 US Open from Shinnecock Hills is looking very hard to call, but what we do know is how you can watch the highs and the lows, the birdies and the bogeys, from anywhere in the world. And it even looks like there's going to be a live stream to enjoy, too.

Yep, this is looking like one very interesting golf tournament. After Brooks Koepka stormed to triumph last year, there are no overwhelming favorites to join the pantheons of famous champions. Former winners like Dustin Johnson, Jordan Spieth, Rory McIlroy and, yes, Tiger Woods, will all be in the hunt to lift the trophy aloft once again.

And because it looks as though the official US Open website will be hosting a live stream of the main golf action, we can tell you how to watch it all - even if you're outside the United States. Keep reading to see how to get a US Open golf live stream from any corner of the Earth.

Watch all the action at USOpen.com

Well here's a stroke of good news (pun very much intended) - it looks like the official tournament website, USOpen.com, will be live streaming some of the best action. The schedule currently says that it will be showing a live stream of featured groups every single day (to include the big (Woods, Dustin and Justin Thomas group on rounds one and two), as well as shots at holes, 7, 9 and 11.

Although we can't yet confirm, we think it's a pretty safe assumption to make that the featured groups on rounds three and four will be the leaders. The live stream is due to commence at 9am ET (6am PT) on Thursday June 14.

Aside from the US Open live stream, we have more US watching options below.

Live stream the US Open 2018 with a VPN

It doesn't matter where you live - it looks like you'll be able to watch a US Open live stream anywhere as long as you have a VPN. So even the golf isn't being shown in your corner of the world, you can tune in to a country where it is. A VPN is perfect for this as it allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in a completely different location. We've tested hundreds of VPNs and can recommend these as the best three VPNs currently available: 1. Express VPN (comes with a 30 day money back guarantee)

This is the #1 rated best VPN in the world right now. You can watch on many devices at once including Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, PC, Mac, iPhone, Android phone, iPads, tablets etc. Check out Express VPN 2. NordVPN: SmartPlay tech makes NordVPN a great choice for streaming. 3. VyprVPN: blazing speeds make VyprVPN a great choice for 4K video

Where can I stream golf live with a VPN? A VPN will enable you to watch the US Open championship 2018 from literally anywhere. So that obviously includes all the countries from which the players come from, so: UK, Ireland, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Spain, Japan, South Korea, China, India, Taiwan, South Africa, Thailand, Germany, Italy, France, Denmark, Sweden, Norway Argentina, Colombia, Costa Rica, Mexico and Venezuela.

How to watch the US Open golf in the US

There are number of options you can watch the US Open golf on if you're stateside:

- The live stream from USOpen.com. Although you'll be limited to what the website wants to show you and we doubt the coverage will have the sheen and depth of most dedicated broadcasters.

- Following the lead of the likes of WWE and UFC, the PGA has got itself all modern and produced its very own subscription golf service. PGA Tour Live costs $5.99 per month (or $39.99 for a year) and hosts all the action from over 30 events. Plus, it has its own iOS, Android and Apple TV apps so you can access anywhere.

- If you're at home and have cable, then Fox is the official broadcaster and has coverage from 9.30am ET (6.30am PT) on Thursday. Fox has confirmed that it will have 4K cameras at the event on certain holes as well, letting you watch the action in ultra HD.

- The Golf Channel is available from most cable providers as well and has comprehensive coverage of the event.

- If you're outside the US this weekend but want to access one of the above options, then you can use a VPN service to effectively transport your computer, phone or tablet's IP back to a US location.

How to watch the US Open championship: UK stream

If you're a UK-based golf fan, you'll be well used to this by now. Sky Sports has all the Shinnecock Hills coverage on your side of the Atlantic. Head straight to the Sky Sports Golf channel from 1.30pm BST to watch featured groups. And if you're not going to be at home much this weekend, you can download the Sky Go app on your tablet or smartphone. Don't have Sky and don't fancy subscribing just for the golf? Well NOW TV may well be a decent fit for you. It costs £12.99 for a week's worth of access. Or even better value, NOW TV is doing a four month 'Summer Golf Pass' for £70 (worth £130) , which will give you access to the US Open, US PGA and Ryder Cup. And pretty much every streaming device you can think of has a NOW app. Alternatively, use a VPN to tap in to a broadcast from another location.

Live stream the US Open action in Canada

Cable channel TSN has the rights to show the US Open north of the border in Canada, with coverage starting at 7am on their various stations. Alternatively, you can try and get that USOpen.com live stream via ExpressVPN.

Images courtesy of usopen.com