How to watch the London Marathon 2018: live stream free anywhere in the world

London Marathon 2018 - where and when No gold medals for guessing where the London Marathon is being held - the world famous race takes in an exhausting 26 miles and 385 yards (that's roughly 42.2km in new money) of the UK's most famous streets and landmarks. The start times are staggered over the course of the day: Wheelchair Races - 8.55am BST, 3.55am ET, 12.55am PT Para Athletics Marathon - 9am BST, 4am ET, 1am PT Elite Women's Race - 9.15am BST, 4.15am ET, 1.15am PT Elite Men's Race - 10am BST, 5am ET, 2am PT Mass Race - 10am BST, 5am ET, 2am PT

The surge of the adrenaline, the smell of the vaseline, the shine of the silver foil blanket. It must be London Marathon time! 26.2 gruelling miles around the streets of the United Kingdom's capital city, it's one of the world's most famous long-distance road races. And the 2018 London Marathon is likely to be one of the most watched in recent years, thanks to the presence of one Sir Mo Farah.

Yep, Mo's back. And having finished in eighth place last time he ran in 2014, he'll be more determined than ever to be victorious this year and capture the long standing British record of two hours seven minutes and thirteen seconds. Will it be misery or the Mobot? Either way, TechRadar will tell you how to live stream all the Marathon action.

But the London Marathon isn't just about the so-called elite runners. It's the fun runners, wheelchair athletes and plethora of weird and wacky fancy-dress costumes that make the event so iconic. Around 40,000 people will be running today, the vast majority fulfilling long held dreams.

And the great news is that getting a live stream of the 2018 London Marathon is really easy, as the BBC has the rights to show it in all its glory - just as it has since the inaugural year in 1981. And even if you live outside the UK keep reading as we’ll show you how to stream the London Marathon 2018 from wherever you are in the world.

How to watch the London Marathon for free: UK stream

The BBC goes all out with its coverage of the national treasure that is the London Marathon. So if you're in the UK and you have a TV license, then you can catch it on BBC One from 8.30am all the way until 2pm as the last of the fun runners stumble passed the finish line.

If you're not in front of a television, then the iPlayer or BBC Sport app is the way to go for uninterrupted action and your pick of what to watch.

The other way to watch the BBC online is to go via TVPlayer.com, which doesn't require any sign ins and hosts all of the UK's free-to-air channels without having to worry about hopping around from site to site or app to app.

Stream the London Marathon anywhere else in the world for free

If you don’t happen to live in the UK don’t worry as you can watch the London Marathon on the BBC from anywhere in the world. Simply download and install a VPN to change your IP address to one in the UK and head over to BBC iPlayer or TVPlayer.com. Great news if no local broadcaster is showing it or it is but you don't fancy the annoyance of constant commercial breaks. Here's how to stream the London Marathon with a VPN:

1. Download and install a VPN

If you don't have easy access to watch the London Marathon online in your country, the best way to watch it for free is to download and install a VPN. We've tested all of the major VPN services and we rate ExpressVPN as the absolute best. It's compatible with all of your devices, supports most streaming services and ranks amongst the fastest. You can even install it on devices like an Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation. So for a one-stop shop, you can't go wrong with Express - but there are more fantastic VPN options out there as well: The best 3 VPNs for streaming sports online

1. ExpressVPN: the best all-round VPN for streaming, comes with 30-day trial

2. NordVPN: SmartPlay tech makes NordVPN a great choice for streaming

3. VyprVPN: blazing speeds make VyprVPN a great choice for 4K video Read more: The best VPN services 2018

2. Connect to the appropriate server location

Simply open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location - it's super easy to do. Choose UK to stream the London Marathon 2018: (use the links below).

3. Go to TVPlayer.com The TVPlayer service is a free, legal way to stream every yard of this year's London Marathon live. Among the channels on offer is BBC One which will show the entire event, as well as a highlight show on BBC Two at 6pm BST (1pm ET, 10am PT). And if you'd prefer to watch the Marathon in your own time, TVPlayer will also allow you to do that too. You'll need to sign up for a paid account, but the good news there is that the site offers a 14-day free trial so no payment is required.

Where can I watch the London Marathon using a VPN? A VPN will enable you to watch the Marathon from literally anywhere. So that obviously includes: France, the United States, Spain, Japan, Italy, Poland, Germany, Mexico, New Zealand, Czech Republic, Ireland, Austria, Thailand, Canada, Australia, Denmark, China, South Africa, Argentina, Singapore, Turkey and more!

Main image courtesy of virginmoneylondonmarathon.com