How to watch the China Grand Prix online: stream F1 live for free

China Grand Prix - times and channels In the UK, coverage of The 2018 Formula One season is once again being split between Channel 4 and Sky Sports F1 - but only Sky has the rights to show the China Grand Prix live in the UK. The race itself starts on Sunday April 15 at 7.10am BST (2.10am ET, 8.10am CET - 11.10pm Saturday night PT), with Sky Sport F1's coverage kicking off at 5.30am.

If you look at the form book, it's almost as if you don't really need to watch the China Grand Prix. Lewis Hamilton has been victorious in five of the last ten F1 races at the Shanghai International Circuit and led last year's race from lights out until the chequered flag.

But the 2018 season hasn't exactly started as Hamilton may have hoped or imagined, with Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel taking top spot on the podium in the first two races in Australia and Bahrain. The Mercedes man will be looking to bounce back in Shanghai, and we can tell you how to live stream the entirety of the Chinese Grand Prix wherever you live in the world.

Don't expect it to be easy for either Vettel or Hamilton - both looking to secure their fifth Drivers' World Championship. Their respective teammates Kimi Räikkönen and Valtteri Bottas will want to show what they can do, and a resurgent Fernando Alonso in the McLaren Honda has won in Shanghai twice before.

Live streaming F1 action from China is really simple, even if your local broadcaster hasn't got the rights, and on pretty much any device. Keep reading to find out how to live stream F1 coverage absolutely anywhere - and you can even do so for free!

How to live stream F1 from China in the UK for free:

Unfortunately, watching the China Grand Prix isn't possible on Channel 4, so there are no free-to-air options as such in the UK this weekend.

That said, there is still a way of watching the Shanghai action without paying a penny. Grab a 14-day free trial to the Now TV Sports Pass and you can watch the F1 (as well as the rest of the Sky Sports offerings) for a fortnight on more than 60 devices, including TV, mobile phones, and games consoles, and you can register up to four of them at once. You won't be surprised to learn, that this is only possible if you haven't had a trial before - a daily pass costs £7.99.

Otherwise, you'll need to watch on Sky Sports F1 itself. Live streaming F1 races is available online to Sky customers with a subscription to Sky Sports F1, as well as access to a mobile device with the Sky Go app.

How to watch China Grand Prix in the US for free:

In the US, NBC Sports will be showing live coverage of every race weekend throughout the season. You'll need an NBC cable subscription to get access, but once you do, you'll get access to NBC's Formula One Live Extra platform, which gives you live coverage and highlights on your smart TV or mobile device.

But if you don't want to pay for an NBC subscription, there's a way you can watch for free. By downloading and installing a VPN, you can effectively trick your computer into thinking that it's in the UK. That way you can enjoy the free NOW TV trial as described above.

It's really easy to get started with a VPN - here's how to do it:

1. Download and install a VPN

If you don't have easy access to watch the China Grand Prix online in your country, the best way to watch it for free is to download and install a VPN. We've tested all of the major VPN services and we rate ExpressVPN as the absolute best. It's compatible with all of your devices, supports most streaming services and ranks amongst the fastest. You can even install it on devices like an Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation. So for a one-stop shop, you can't go wrong with Express - but there are more fantastic VPN options out there as well: The best 3 VPNs for streaming sports online

1. ExpressVPN: the best all-round VPN for streaming, comes with 30-day trial

2. NordVPN: SmartPlay tech makes NordVPN a great choice for streaming

3. VyprVPN: blazing speeds make VyprVPN a great choice for 4K video Read more: The best VPN services 2018

2. Connect to the appropriate server location

Simply open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location - it's super easy to do. Just choose anywhere in the UK.

3. Sign up for NOW TV

If you haven't already had a free trial from NOW TV then you're absolutely laughing. Sign up and you can watch the China Grand Prix gratis. Even if you have, grabbing a day pass for £7.99 (around $11) may still be better value than going for an NBC subscription.

How to live stream China Grand Prix anywhere else in the world:

Not in the UK or US? Don't fear...what goes for US viewers goes for you wherever you are in the world. You can live stream F1 from any country on Earth by using a VPN. Just follow the three steps above and you'll be in the cockpit in no time at all for the China Grand Prix.

Where can I watch the China Grand Prix using a VPN? A VPN will enable you to watch the Chinese Grand Prix from literally anywhere. So that obviously includes: Australia, Finland, Spain, Israel, Canada, Germany, Denmark, India, Netherlands, Brazil, Belgium, Romania, Mexico, France, Sweden, Italy, Portugal, Czech Republic, Ireland, Poland, Kenya, Hungary, South Africa, Indonesia, China, Nigeria, Bangladesh, Russia, Japan, Egypt and more!

Stay safe during the China Grand Prix

