How to watch Question Time: The Leaders Special online for free in the UK or abroad

We've seen Boris Johnson and his opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn go head-to-head in a live debate, the leaders have outlined their manifestos and put forward their Brexit plans and now, we see them face the public. Want to see it go down? Read on to see how to watch Question Time: The Leader Special online.

Question Time: The Leaders Special - when's it on? This special edition of Question Time will air on Friday November 22 at 7pm BST on BBC One. If you happen to be away on holiday when it airs live, scroll down to find out you can still manage to catch the political coverage as it happens.

For anyone not completely familiar with the platform of Question Time, it is a panel show where Politicians are put on the hot seat, faced with detailed interrogation and questioning from a live audience and forced to think on their feet about the big topics of today. And you'll want to watch Question Time: The leaders Special, as the name suggests it will be a key episode to catch.

In preparation for the upcoming election, it won't just be current Prime Minister Boris Johnson feeling the heat. Labour Opposition Jeremy Corbyn, Scottish Nationalist Party leader Nicola Sturgeon and recently assigned head of the Liberal Democrats, Jo Swindon will all be joining on stage to fight for your vote.

Journalist Fiona Bruce will be hosting the show, which will be held in Sheffield, allotting each leader a 30 minute slot of questioning from the live audience, giving you two hours of questions and answers to help you decide where your vote will go.

Expected topics will likely be the imminent Brexit, the current state and funding of the NHS, housing and the economy. With all four parties presenting their manifestos in the past week, many topics will likely be drawn from these - lets hope they did their homework!

Ready to watch Question Time: The Leaders Special online? We've listed everything you'll need to know about watching it in the UK for free below. Out of the country when it airs? Don't worry there's a solution for you as well, read on to find out more.

Looking for something lighter? See how to watch RuPaul's Drag Race UK online

Watch Question Time online for free in the UK:

Luckily, the Leaders Special will be free to air in the UK, appearing on BBC One at 7pm on Friday, November 22. And if you won't be in at that time or just so happened to miss the coverage, it will be free to watch on BBC iPlayer as well.

As well as saving those who missed the action, BBC iPlayer will allow those who want to stream from their phone, tablet or other device to easily do so.

Or if you want another live streaming option, there is the free TVPlayer.com which has good quality streaming as well as the rest of the Freeview channels on one easy platform.

Stream Question Time: The leaders special anywhere else in the world for free:

If you happen to be living abroad or away on holiday when Question Time airs then you will find that trying to access BBC will hit you with a geo-block - frustrating but not the end of the world thanks to VPNs.

By putting a VPN on and heading to the TVPlayer.com platform mentioned above, you can change your IP address and still catch Question Time as it happens live in the UK.

A VPN is super easy to use and effectively allow you to change your IP address for one in another country and watch as if you were back in the UK.

Getting a VPN and watching from abroad is as easy as 1-2-3...

1. Download and install a VPN

We've tested all of the major VPN services and we rate ExpressVPN as the absolute best. It's compatible with all of your devices, supports most streaming services and ranks amongst the fastest. You can even install it on devices like an Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation. So for a one-stop shop, you can't go far wrong with Express. ExpressVPN comes with a 30-day money back guarantee and if you click here you can get 49% off and 3 months free, too.

2. Connect to the appropriate server location

Simply open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select anywhere in the UK - it's super easy to do.