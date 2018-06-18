How to watch Queen's Club: live stream the tennis championship anywhere in the world

This year's Queen's Club Championships is looking like one of the most competitive in years. For starters, Andy Murray is set to make his long awaited return to action from injury to test his mettle ahead of this year's Wimbledon. For the first time in eight years Queen's will see Novak Djokovic play at the club and other great players expected include Juan Martin del Potro, Marin Cilic, Grigor Dimitrov and last year’s winner Feliciano Lopez.

Queen's Club tennis 2018 - where and when This year Queen's, which is held at the Queen's Club in West Kensington, London will run from Monday June 18 to Sunday June 24. Coverage will run from 1pm BST, 8am ET, 5am, 10pm AEST each day until around 6pm BST.

And because the good old BBC is showing the best of the action, you can stream Queen's Club 2018 live from practically anywhere on Earth.

This year the official name for Queen's is the Fever-Tree Championships which, like every year, runs two weeks before Wimbledon starts. Queen's Club is the men's ATP tennis tournament that runs each year ahead of Wimbledon in England. The Queen's tennis championship can be traced back to 1884 but it actually began at the current location in 1890, where its has been played for the 128 years since.

So if you want to catch all the action live, read on to find out the best way you can do exactly that from wherever you are. And the best bit? It's absolutely FREE!

How to watch Queen's tennis 2018 for free: UK stream

This year Queen's tennis 2018 will be aired on the BBC Two live, meaning it's free for anyone to watch via TV, the BBC iPlayer app or a TV player online. Alternatively, if you're watching online, we'd heartily recommend TVPlayer.com, which offers a host of channels with a high quality stream.

Amazon Prime will also be covering the action this year for those with a Prime membership. This will cover live, on-demand and catch-up content

Coverage of the event will start at 1PM BST daily and run across the week, concluding with Sunday's final.

Get a free Queen's Club live stream from anywhere else in the world

1. Download and install a VPN

If you don't have easy access to watch Queen's Club 2018 online in your country, the best way to watch it for free is to download and install a VPN. We've tested all of the major VPN services and we rate ExpressVPN as the absolute best. It's compatible with all of your devices, supports most streaming services and ranks amongst the fastest. You can even install it on devices like an Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation. So for a one-stop shop, you can't go wrong with Express - but there are more fantastic VPN options out there as well: The best 3 VPNs for streaming sports online

1. ExpressVPN: the best all-round VPN for streaming, comes with 30-day trial

2. NordVPN: SmartPlay tech makes NordVPN a great choice for streaming

3. VyprVPN: blazing speeds make VyprVPN a great choice for 4K video Read more: The best VPN services 2018

2. Connect to the appropriate server location

Simply open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location - it's super easy to do. Choose UK to stream Queen's tennis 2018 live for free (use the links below).

3. Go to TVPlayer.com

The TVPlayer service is free and the best legal way to stream all of the action at this year's Queen's tennis 2018 live. Once your VPN is up and running with a UK location, simply head to TVPlayer.com.

Where can I watch Queen's tennis 2018 using a VPN? A VPN will enable you to watch Queen's tennis 2018 from literally anywhere. So that obviously includes: the United States, France, Russia, Spain, Japan, Italy, Poland, Germany, Mexico, New Zealand, Czech Republic, Ireland, Austria, Thailand, Canada, Australia, Denmark, China, South Africa, Argentina, Singapore, Turkey and more!

