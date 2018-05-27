How to watch the Monaco Grand Prix online right now: live stream F1 from anywhere

Monaco Grand Prix - where and when Surely the most famous motor sport race in the world, the Monaco Grand Prix comes from the Circuit de Monte Carlo consisting of a chicane-heavy combination of the city's roads. The race itself starts on Sunday May 27 at 2.10pm BST (9.10am ET, 6.10am PT, 11.10pm AEST, 3.10pm local). And you can see it all with our F1 live stream guide.

Start your engines, warm your tyres and prepare to go full throttle - it's time for the most glamorous sporting event of the year. Yep, the world-famous Monaco Grand Prix 2018 is here. You may not be able to take your place on a million-pound yacht in the famous harbor, but we can tell you how to stream F1 live absolutely FREE and from anywhere in the world you live.

So far, it's been one heck of a weekend for Red Bull driver Daniel Ricciardo, who blazed practice and qualifying and sits on pole position for today's race. But Sebastian Vettel has also won here twice before, including a dominant win at Monte Carlo last year, and will be chomping at Ricciardo's heels from P-2. While Lewis Hamilton in third is looking for his Monaco Grand Prix victory hat-trick, which would help him to consolidate his place at the top of the F1 2018 Drivers' World Championship standings.

Steeped in both history and glitz in equal measure, the twisty turny GP around the streets of Monaco are always a race worth tuning in for. Thankfully, it's really simple to watch the Monaco Grand Prix from the comfort of your own TV or on pretty much any device. Read on to find out how to live stream F1 coverage for free - anywhere in the world.

How to live stream F1 in the UK for free:

If you’re in the UK then Channel 4 is the way to go for today's free-to-air coverage. And the station's All4 platform is free and straightforward to access on a range of devices including tablets, mobile phones, personal computers and Smart TVs.

Formula One 2018 is also being shown on Sky Sports F1. Live streaming of all F1 races is available online to Sky customers with a subscription to Sky Sports F1, as well as access to a mobile device with the Sky Go app.

So if you already have a Sky subscription and prefer its coverage to Channel 4's, then job's a good'n. If you want the Sky coverage but don't want to splash out on a full Sky contract you could always purchase a day, week or month pass using NOW TV. A daily pass costs £7.99, and is available on more than 60 devices, including TV, mobile phones, and games consoles, and you can register up to four of them.

How to watch the Monaco Grand Prix for free anywhere else in the world

If you're outside the UK and try to start streaming the Monaco GP on All4, you'll soon discover that you can't as it is location restricted. But there's a way you can watch for free anyway. By downloading and installing a VPN, you can effectively trick your computer into thinking that it's in the UK. That way you can enjoy the free coverage without having to pay your local broadcaster or find an illegal stream.

It's really easy to get started with a VPN - here's how to do it:

1. Download and install a VPN

If you don't have easy access to watch the Monaco Grand Prix online in your country, the best way to watch it for free is to download and install a VPN. We've tested all of the major VPN services and we rate ExpressVPN as the absolute best. It's compatible with all of your devices, supports most streaming services and ranks amongst the fastest. You can even install it on devices like an Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation. So for a one-stop shop, you can't go wrong with Express - but there are more fantastic VPN options out there as well: The best 3 VPNs for streaming sports online

1. ExpressVPN: the best all-round VPN for streaming, comes with 30-day trial

2. NordVPN: SmartPlay tech makes NordVPN a great choice for streaming

3. VyprVPN: blazing speeds make VyprVPN a great choice for 4K video Read more: The best VPN services 2018

2. Connect to the appropriate server location

Simply open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location - it's super easy to do. Choose UK if you want to stream F1 live on TVPlayer using the link below.

3. Go to a channel that's showing the Grand Prix

Use a channel in the UK that's streaming all the F1 action you can handle from Monte Carlo..

Where can I watch the Monaco Grand Prix using a VPN? A VPN will enable you to watch the Monaco Grand Prix from literally anywhere. So that obviously includes: the US, Australia, Finland, Israel, Canada, Germany, Denmark, India, Netherlands, Spain, Brazil, Belgium, Romania, Mexico, France, Sweden, Italy, Portugal, Czech Republic, Ireland, Poland, Kenya, Hungary, South Africa, Indonesia, China, Nigeria, Bangladesh, Russia, Japan, Egypt and more!

How to watch the Monaco Grand Prix: US stream

In the US, NBC Sports will be showing live coverage of every race weekend throughout the season. You'll need an NBC cable subscription to get access, but once you do, you'll get access to NBC's Formula One Live Extra platform, which gives you live coverage and highlights on your smart TV or mobile device.

But our clever little VPN workaround above works equally effectively if you're in the US. That means you can catch the F1 without having to pay a cent for it.

Photos courtesy of Formula1.com