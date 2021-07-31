How to watch Mixed 4x400m Relay at 2020 Olympics: free live stream online and from anywhere

One event not to miss at the 2020 Olympics is the mixed 4x400m relay, where we will watch the first ever Olympic champions of the event be crowned. Two male and two female athletes from the competing nations will take it in turns to run a lap in this inaugural final. Keep reading to find out how to watch the mixed 4x400m relay at the 2020 Olympics - including a free live stream.

Other than the combination of genders, the mixed 4x400m relay follows the same format as the traditional equivalent - four legs, 400m each, a 20m change over zone, who can get the baton round the quickest? But the tactical element of what order to run the athletes in adds a new dimension. With male athletes being on average six seconds quicker than their female equivalents, the order of athletes can make or break a performance.

The event is wide open after world record holders and reigning world champions, Team USA, were disqualified in their heat. Poland and Belgium were winners of the two heats, securing their places in the next round. But records were being broken left, right and centre so whichever nation comes out on top, it's set to be a blistering fight to the line.

Don't miss a moment in history being made when the first ever Olympic champions in this event are crowned. We're going to explain how to watch the mixed 4x400m relay and live stream the Tokyo 2020 Olympics from anywhere.

Mixed 4x400m relay Olympic final start list

Great Britain

Spain

Belgium

Ireland

Poland

Netherlands

Jamaica

Germany

How to watch a mixed 4x400m relay live stream for free

The final of the mixed 4x400m relay sets off on Saturday at 1.35pm BST and you can watch it for free. Although the BBC coverage hasn't been as reliable as in previous years, due to the strong British interest in the event it is very likely to be shown on BBC One and on the BBC iPlayer. To guarantee non-stop Olympic athletics coverage, to guarantee non-stop Olympic athletics coverage, including the mixed 4x400m relay, take a look at Discovery+ and Eurosport Each one costs £6.99 per month or a bargain £29.99 for a whole year. And if you want to see just how comprehensive the coverage is (spoiler alert: very!) then there's also a three-day free trial you can take advantage of. If you’re out of the UK for the 2020 Olympic Games, don't miss the action by downloading and installing a VPN. That way you can continue watching your preferred UK streaming services from anywhere - whether that's on the BBC, Discovery+ or Eurosport.

How to watch mixed 4x400m relay from outside your country

You should be able to find an Olympics mixed 4x400m relay live stream in whatever country you are in - even if you have to pay for it. But sometimes your local coverage will be geo-blocked if you're out of the country. Or if you're trying to watch at work then your employer may have blocked the site you need for your chosen Olympic coverage.

Don't panic, there's a really simple solution if you find yourself in one of those scenarios. All you need to do is download and install a VPN. This bit of software will trick your device into thinking it is in a completely different country, so that you can watch your usual Olympic coverage from anywhere.

Use a VPN to watch Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games from anywhere

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

Our experts have put the world's best VPN services to the test and ExpressVPN has come out on top. It's speed, ease-of-use and strong security features put it above the competition. The service's compatibility with just about any streaming device, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Playstation and both Android and Apple phones, as well as its ability to break through the toughest of geo-blocks, make it one of the best out there. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you aren't impressed within the first 30 days you can get your money back. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - our top choice is ExpressVPN

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location

3. Go to the broadcaster's live stream - so if you're from the UK, just head to BBC iPlayer

How to watch the Olympics mixed 4x400m relay: live stream Tokyo 2020 athletics in the US

You're looking to set your alarms for 8.35am ET on Saturday morning if you want to watch the mixed 4x400m relay live. To soften the blow of the early start, the event will be shown for FREE on the NBC's dedicated streaming service Peacock. Our guide to watching Olympics 2020 on Peacock will explain more, but you can see its coverage on your computer, iOS, Android, Apple TV, Android TVs and Amazon Fire TV Sticks. Watch the Olympics mixed 4x400m relay without cable If you're not feeling the early start, you can catch up at primetime on NBC. Don't worry if you don't have cable, there are a few other options for you. NBC is available on over-the-top streaming service Sling TV as part of its Blue package, which is only $35 a month. You'll also get NBCSN and the USA Network included. If you do a bit of searching there's usually a pretty good deal on, like your first month for only $10 at the time of writing. Alternatively, FuboTV carries loads more channels and is available to try with a free 7-day trial, but those extra channels come at a price. Monthly costs start at $64.99. If you're not in the country don't forget that you can still tune in to any of these services with the help of a good VPN. We explain in more detail below.

How to watch Olympics mixed 4x400m relay: live stream Tokyo 2020 in Canada

CBC Sports is where you can catch the action in Canada. But you'll have to be up very early for the mixed 4x400m relay that will be starting at 8.35am ET / 5.35am PT on Saturday morning. Watch history be made through the channel's standalone streaming service, and better still, you can get a 1-month FREE trial with CBC Gem. After that, a subscription costs CA$4.99 per month. That being said, look at the CBC website before signing up to any of the streaming service. They might be showing the race for free so double check their coverage schedule before making any decisions. Sportsnet and TSN are also offering plenty of Olympics coverage, but at the time of writing we cannot guarantee that either of them will be showing the mixed 4x400m relay. Want to watch your coverage from abroad? Then don't forget that using a VPN is a great way to watch coverage overseas.

How to watch mixed 4x400m relay: live stream Olympics 2020 for FREE in Australia