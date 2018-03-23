How to watch Joshua v Parker live stream online

How to watch Joshua v Parker Coverage of the fight kicks off at 6pm live on Saturday 31st March on Sky Sports Box Office, with the bout set to start at 10pm.

One of the year's biggest boxing bouts takes place on March 31st as Anthony Joshua takes on Joseph Parker in a world heavyweight title unification fight in Cardiff's Principality Stadium.

Britain's Joshua currently holds the IBF and WBA belts, having beaten Carlos Takam back in October, and is now looking to add to his existing titles and further boost his reputation as one of the best boxers around today.

However his New Zealander opponent will be no pushover, as the current WBO title holder is undefeated in his 24 professional fights to date, 18 of which have come by knockout.

Joshua will be hoping to add Parker to his list of high-profile vanquished opponents, which already includes the likes of Charles Martin and Wladimir Klitschko.

And with the fight being the first time that two unbeaten heavyweight champions have met since 1987, history could be made in Cardiff.

The fight is set to begin at 10pm, so if you've not managed to get tickets for the big fight, and can't get to a TV, here is TechRadar's guide to watching all the action online, wherever you are in the world.

What time does the match between Joshua and Parker start? When: Saturday 31 March 2018, 10PM GMT Where: Principality Stadium, Cardiff



(Image: © Sky Sports)

1. How to stream Joshua v Parker online

This is the best way to watch Joshua v Parker online - from absolutely anywhere in the world except in the UK.

1. Download and install a VPN

If you don't have easy access (and you don't live in the UK) to watch the fight online in your country, the best way to watch it for free is to download and install a VPN . We've tested all of the major VPN services and we rate ExpressVPN as the absolute best. It's compatible with all of your devices, supports most streaming services and ranks amongst the fastest. You can even install it on devices like an Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation. So for a one-stop shop, you can't go wrong with ExpressVPN.

The best VPNs for streaming sports online 1. ExpressVPN: the best all-round VPN for streaming, comes with 30-day trial 2. NordVPN: SmartPlay tech makes NordVPN a great choice for streaming 3. VyprVPN: blazing speeds make VyprVPN a great choice for 4K video

2. Connect to the appropriate server location

Simply open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location - it doesn't matter which one and it's super easy to do. Choose UK if you want to watch the fight on Sky Sports Box Office.

Where can I watch Joshua v Parker using a VPN? A VPN will enable you to watch the fight from literally anywhere. So that obviously includes: US, UK, Israel, Belgium, Canada, Germany, Denmark, India, Netherlands, Spain, Brazil, Belgium, Romania, Mexico, France, Sweden, Italy, Portugal, Czech Republic, Ireland, Poland, Kenya, Hungary, South Africa, Indonesia, China, Nigeria, Bangladesh, Russia, Japan, Egypt and more!

(Image: © Sky Sports)

2. How to watch Joshua v Parker in the UK in its entirety:

If you’re in the UK the Joshua v Parker fight is being shown live on Sky Sports Box Office.

Coverage starts from 6pm on the latter, with the fight costing £19.95 to order (rising to £24.95 on the day of the fight if the booking is done over the phone).

Sky Sports subscribers will be able to stream the match online via SkyGo and the SkyGo app.

3. How to watch Joshua v Parker outside the UK in its entirety:

As mentioned above, if you're not based in the UK and want to watch Joshua v Parker live, you won't be able to access the Sky Sports coverage even with a VPN.

If you don't live in the UK, the only way to watch Joshua v Parker online in your country is to download and install one of the VPN services we mentioned above and subscribe to Showtime.

The service is broadcasting the fight live on its network, with coverage starting from from 5pm ET (9pm UK time). A Showtime online subscription to Showtime costs $11 a month, but means you can watch the action using Apple TV, iPhone, iPad, iPod, on a Roku, via Hulu, or through Sony's PlayStation Vue.

How to watch Joshua v Parker in VR

To mark the fight, Sky is also set to release an all-new Virtual Reality (VR) experience starring Anthony Joshua himself.

The launch is set to happen on Tuesday 27th March, so we will be able to bring you all the details then.

However at a VR showcase last month, Sky teased a new launch which included photorealistic 3D holograms of Anthony Joshua in action, allowing viewers to experience like never before what it’s like to come face to face with the world champion.

Joshua and Sky teamed up on VR last year, with a headset experience allowing fans to watch Joshua train ahead of his fight with Eric Molina - so expect something even bigger and better for this bout.

Stay safe during Joshua v Parker

Photos courtesy of SkySports.com