How to watch I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here 2020 free online in UK or from abroad

The toughest entertainment challenge on TV is back, and how we could all do with a cackle at glum-faced famous people having to stuff their mouths with less-than-Michelin star quality nibbles right now. Our guide explains how to watch I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here free online in the UK - and also stream it in other parts of the world.

Because of the second nastiest C-word around, series 20 of I'm a Celeb is set in North Wales rather than New South Wales - the picturesque Gwrych Castle in Abergele, to be precise. Its Wikipedia entry has a section devoted to an apparent sighting of a headless creature that turned out to be a black and white sheep lurking in the shadows of a hedge, which sets the tone nicely for some good, uplifting telly.

Watch I'm A Celebrity 2020 free Series 20 of I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here airs every night from Sunday, November 15 at around 9pm GMT. Episodes typically last at least an hour and you can watch I'm A Celebrity 2020 free online in the UK on ITV Hub - and Brits abroad can easily watch the service wherever they are with the help of a good VPN.

So as well as moving approximately half the circumference of the planet away from its usual spot, the camp has had quite an upgrade.

Ant and Dec, of course, will have the best seats in the castle, and will get into the royal spirit by subjecting their inferiors to a series of degrading and stomach-churning challenges, in exchange for food and treats.

Mo Farah, Victoria Derbyshire, Vernon Kay and Hollie Arnold are the standout names from this year's group of celebrity contestants, and though it isn't clear how long this series will be - the last few have stretched to 22 episodes, which would take us into December - it surely won't be long before the snapping and sniping and longing for the monotony of lockdown kick in.

Forget your real-world woes by following our guide to stream I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here 2020 live online – no matter where in the world you are, we'll show how to watch I'm a Celeb anywhere for free today!

How to watch I'm a Celebrity 2020 free online in the UK: stream I'm a Celeb live today

As ever, I'm a Celeb is being shown in the UK on ITV1. That means you'll be able to watch the show live via your TV aerial connection or online using the ITV Hub website. The ITV Hub app is also available for Android and iOS smartphones and tablets, and will also let you watch I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here 2020 on the go. And if you ever miss an episode or two, don't panic as all previous instalments are available on catch-up. Viewers with a recent smart TV should also be able to find a dedicated ITV Hub option within its apps. The service is free to use, but you'll need to register with ITV and hold a valid TV license. Not in the UK today? Brits abroad need only follow our guide below and download a quality VPN to watch I'm A Celeb 2020 just like they would at home.

How to watch I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here 2020 from outside your country

If you're not in the UK right now, but don't want to miss a second of I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here, your best bet is a VPN. We know, a trip to Bognor sounds positively exotic right now, but normality will one day resume and who knows? You may be one of the hundreds of thousands of Brits currently stranded abroad.

Once you get the right VPN you can enjoy a secure and speedy connection, even on open Wi-Fi networks like hotels, enabling you to tune in and watch I'm a Celeb online for free just like you would at home. Even if you're not that tech-savvy, don't worry - getting a VPN is super simple and we've outlined how to do it in three easy steps below.

Use a VPN to watch I'm A Celeb 2020 from anywhere

1) Download and install a VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

2. Connect to the appropriate server location

Simply open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select anywhere in the UK - it's super easy to do.

3. Go to ITV Hub

Either head to the ITV website or the ITV Hub app and you can now watch every minute of I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here 2020 - no matter where you are.

