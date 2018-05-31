How to stream England vs Nigeria live online from anywhere

England vs Nigeria - where and when The friendly game between England and Nigeria is set to take place at Wembley Stadium in London on Saturday June 2. The game itself kicks off at 5:15pm BST (12:15pm ET or 9:15am PT in the US, and 2:15am in Australia in the early hours of Sunday morning).

The World Cup is now under two weeks away, so to get yourself hyped there's an international friendly you can watch this weekend to whet your appetite for the best football competition in the world. And guess what...the live stream is absolutely free if you follow this guide.

England vs Nigeria is taking place on Saturday June 2 in London, and if you can't be at the game to watch it live you'll want to catch this online as it's the first time Gareth Southgate's side has played since the final World Cup squad was announced.

This international friendly is sure to be exciting as the two teams prepare their teams ready for the World Cup to kick off on June 14. Everything is ready to kick off at 5:15PM BST on Saturday, so we've put together the guide below so you can find the best stream for you to be able to watch it live and for free.

How to live stream England vs Nigeria in the UK for free:

You can watch the game on ITV for free in the UK, plus you'll be able to watch it online in the UK from the ITV hub but you'll need to sign up to be able to watch that.

Coverage starts at 5PM on ITV, which is the same time the live stream will kick off.

No other channels will be showing the stream in the UK, so you'll be restricted to watching it on ITV or the multi-purpose TVPlayer.com.

Live stream England vs Nigeria from anywhere in the world

1. Download and install a VPN

If you don't have easy access to watch the England vs Nigeria game in your country, the best way to watch it for free is to download and install a VPN. We've tested all of the major VPN services and we rate ExpressVPN as the absolute best. It's compatible with all of your devices, supports most streaming services and ranks amongst the fastest. You can even install it on devices like an Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation. So for a one-stop shop, you can't go wrong with Express - but there are more fantastic VPN options out there as well: The best 3 VPNs for streaming sports online

1. ExpressVPN: the best all-round VPN for streaming, comes with 30-day trial

2. NordVPN: SmartPlay tech makes NordVPN a great choice for streaming

3. VyprVPN: blazing speeds make VyprVPN a great choice for 4K video Read more: The best VPN services 2018

2. Connect to the appropriate server location

Simply open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location - it's super easy to do. Choose UK if you want to stream football live on TVPlayer.com using the link below.

3. Go to TVPlayer.com

This is a great service and, crucially, is a free and legal way to stream live all the football action you can handle from Wembley. TVPlayer.com gives you access to tonnes more channels.

Where can I watch England vs Nigeria using a VPN? A VPN will enable you to get the live stream from literally anywhere. So that obviously includes: Nigeria, Canada, New Zealand, India, Pakistan, China, Russia, France, Spain, Japan, Italy, Poland, Germany, Mexico, Czech Republic, Austria, Thailand, Denmark, China, South Africa, Argentina, Singapore, Turkey and more!

How to watch England vs Nigeria: US live stream

In the US, the main way you can watch the England vs Nigeria game is through Fox Soccer Plus. This is a channel you can add to your standard cable package, and if you're a big sport lover you may already have it ready to go.

It's $14.99 a month to get Fox Soccer Plus, so you may not want to sign up to this to just stream one game. You'll be able to tune in through your TV as well as the respective FOX streaming services as well.

Don't have access to Fox? You may want to opt for a VPN to trick trick your computer into thinking that it's in the UK.

How to watch England vs Nigeria: Australia stream

You'll be able to watch it in Australia through the service beIN Sports, which is showing the game on the beIN Sports 2 channel from 45 minutes before kick off.

To subscribe in Australia you'll be paying AU$19.99 a month, but there's a two week free trial with that. Either that or if you're sure to keep using the service you can pay AU$199.99 for a year long subscription.

The best way to stream England vs Nigeria in Canada

In Canada you'll be able to watch the game through the Sportsnet Now app that can stream it directly to your phone or your TV through a few different devices.

There's an iOS and Android app for your phone or tablet, while there's also an app for Apple TV, Chromecast and Xbox if you want to watch it on your TV. It's $24.99 a month before tax though, but you can cancel whenever you like.