How to watch England vs India: live stream Test cricket wherever you are

What a glorious summer of cricket it's been in England, with visitors India proving fantastically entertaining adversaries. First came the Twenty20s, which India won. Then England took the ODI series. And then came the serious cricket - a glorious five match test series for the Pataudi Trophy that has swung to-and-fro and finally the way of the hosts. We can tell you how to live stream the fifth and final England vs India Test cricket from wherever you are in the world.

England vs India test series cricket - when and where England and India are packing in a full five test series in the space of just six weeks from August 1, with the fifth day of the final test scheduled for September 11. The dates and venues of the remaining match are as follows (starting at 11am BST / 6am ET / 3am PT / 3.30pm in India): Fifth Test: September 7-11 at The Oval, London

Of course the big story of the fifth and final test at the Oval is Alastair Cook's decision to retire from international cricket. Can he score a test century in his last ever Test match?

Despite an absolute drubbing at Trent Bridge, England had the better of things in the fourth Test on the south coast to clinch the series victory. With the top four batsmen struggling for form, it's really been a tale of England's brilliant bowling - including a resurgent 36-year-old Jimmy Anderson, youthful Sam Curran and the spin of Moeen Ali.

And that's all despite Virat Kohli's extraordinary batting. Other than Pujara, his teammates just haven't been able to back him up sufficiently. And that means an extension to the fact that India haven't won a Test series in England for over a decade. They'll be desperate to retain some pride by winning the fifth test at the Oval in South London.

It's shaping up to be an exciting final week of international test cricket in England for 2018, and you can watch England vs India wherever you are in the world with a live stream. Below we'll talk you through how you can do that on your TV or via a stream to your favourite devices.

Watch Test cricket from anywhere with a VPN

How to watch England vs India: UK live stream

Those in the UK will be able to tune into Sky Sports to watch the England vs India Test matches. If you subscribe to Sky Sports, you'll be able to watch the match live on your TV or you can live stream it to your phone or tablet using the Sky Go app.

There's an added bonus for Sky Q subscribers too, as the channel will be broadcasting each match in Ultra HD for the first time, as they will be for all of England's cricket this summer.

If you're not already a Sky subscriber, don't despair as there is a way to watch without having to pay lots in a contract. You can get all the Sky Sports channels with a week long NOW TV pass for £12.99 or just a day for £7.99. A whole month costs £33.99.

Keen to avoid parting with cash? There's always the highlights shows on Channel 5 which will be broadcast later in the evening for each day's play of England vs India. And if you're not in the UK but want to catch up with any of the above coverage, then you'll need a VPN to relocate your IP to the UK and get around the region restrictions.

How to watch India vs England: live stream in India

The England vs India matches will be shown on the Sony Network in India. Sony Six & Sony Six HD will have English commentary, while Sony Ten 3 & Sony Ten 3 HD will provide commentary in Hindi. For those hoping to stream on a computer or mobile device, Sony Liv is the platform you need.

If the Sony channels aren't available to you, you may wish to go down the VPN route, directing your IP address to the UK and buying a NOW TV month pass to cover the next few tests on Sky Sports. But be warned, you will need UK credit card details to do this.

How to watch England vs India in Australia

The Australian broadcaster for the test battles between England and India is Fox Sports, with the action starting 8pm AEST.

For those not interested in signing up to a monthly Fox Sports subscription, you could try the VPN route above.

England vs India cricket live stream in North America

Willow TV, the official cricket broadcaster for the USA and Canada, will have live coverage of the action between England and India. The channel comes as part of numerous satellite and cable packages such as DirecTV and Sling.

Main image courtesy of ecb.co.uk