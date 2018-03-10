How to watch England v France: 6 Nations rugby live stream

How to watch England v France The game kicks off at 4.45pm, with coverage on BBC One starting from 4pm, with live commentary also on BBC Radio 5 Live.

This weekend's 6 Nations rugby continues this afternoon as England travel to Paris to take on France.

England will be looking to bounce back from their previous match, which saw the pre-tournament favourites comprehensively beaten by Scotland in the Calcutta Cup. The 25-13 defeat was only the second England had suffered in 26 tests under Eddie Jones, and they will be looking to respond against the hosts tonight.

However they will have to do so without captain Dylan Hartley, who has been ruled out through injury, with Owen Farrell taking over the armband for the first time.

Hartley is replaced by Jamie George at hooker, with Anthony Watson switching to full back in place of the dropped Mike Brown. Ben Te'o comes into outside centre to take over from Jonathan Joseph, with Elliot Daly returns on the wing as Eddie Jones rings the changes.

The hosts will be desperate for a strong performance after a disappointing tournament, which saw only a slight improvement in their victory over Italy last time out. France make only one change to the team that won in Rome, as Francois Trinh-Duc replaces Lionel Beauxis at fly-half.

If you've not managed to get tickets for the big game, and can't get to a TV, here is TechRadar's guide to watching all the Six Nations action online, wherever you are in the world.

1. How to watch England v France 6 nations rugby online

This is the best way to watch England v France 6 nations online - from absolutely anywhere in the world - without any commercial breaks:

1. Download and install a VPN

If you don't have easy access (and you don't live in the UK) to watch the 6 nations rugby online in your country, the best way to watch it for free is to download and install a VPN . We've tested all of the major VPN services and we rate ExpressVPN as the absolute best. It's compatible with all of your devices, supports most streaming services and ranks amongst the fastest. You can even install it on devices like an Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation. So for a one-stop shop, you can't go wrong with Express - but there are more fantastic VPN options out there as well:

2. Connect to the appropriate server location

Simply open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location - it doesn't matter which one and it's super easy to do. Choose UK if you want to watch it on TVPlayer (use the link below)

3a. Go to TVPlayer.com

TVPlayer is a free, legal, online streaming service based in the UK which offers hundreds of channels - and you don't even need to sign in to watch without commercial breaks. You will need to do a fair bit of channel hopping though and a lot of the events won't be available on free channels. Continue scrolling if you want to experience a fuller and richer version of the 6 nations.

Where can I watch the 6 nations rugby using a VPN? A VPN will enable you to watch the 6 nations rugby from literally anywhere. So that obviously includes: US, UK, Israel, Belgium, Canada, Germany, Denmark, India, Netherlands, Spain, Brazil, Belgium, Romania, Mexico, France, Sweden, Italy, Portugal, Czech Republic, Ireland, Poland, Kenya, Hungary, South Africa, Indonesia, China, Nigeria, Bangladesh, Russia, Japan, Egypt and more!

2. How to watch the 6 nations rugby in the UK in its entirety:

If you’re in the UK and if you have a TV licence, then BBC iPlayer is where you should go for the 6 Nations as the official broadcaster for the tournament; you may be asked to register for free in order to watch it though but it is a doddle and once you do it, you can enjoy it almost anywhere.: on your mobile, your media player, tablet, your web browser, streaming device, gaming console, TV, cable and satellite operators etc.

3. How to watch England v France 6 Nations rugby in the US in its entirety:

As mentioned above, if you're not based in the UK and want to watch the 6 Nations rugby live, you won't be able to access the BBC live coverage without using a VPN.

In the US, NBC’s Sports Gold subscription streaming service will be showing all of 2018 6 nations tournament live. The channel's Rugby Pass costs $59.99, but also includes a whole heap of other rugby action, including Premiership Rugby and the 7s World Cup.

