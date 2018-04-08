How to watch the Bahrain Grand Prix online: stream F1 live for free

Bahrain Grand Prix - times and channels In the UK, coverage of The 2018 Formula One season is once again being split between Channel 4 and Sky Sports -and both are showing the Bahrain Grand Prix live. The Sky Sports F1 build up starts 2.30pm BST (9.30am ET, 6.30am PT, 3.30pm CET), with Channel 4 coverage commencing at 3pm. The race itself starts at 4.10pm BST (11.10am ET, 8.10am PT, 5.10pm CET).

The Bahrain Grand Prix is among the glitziest, most enticing races of the Formula 1 season, with the green light erupting under dramatic sunset and the drivers racing into the black of night. The 2018 event has got all the earmarks of a potential F1 classic, and we can tell you how to live stream all the Bahrain Grand Prix action absolutely free.

The Ferraris of Sebastian Vettel and Kimi Räikkönen were dominant in qualifying at Bahrain, with Lewis Hamilton starting in 9th after his five-place grid penalty. But the Great British defending champion will be determined to make amends for his second-place finish at the Australian Grand Prix last weekend. Expect some trademark daring overtaking manoeuvres from the off.

He'll have to get past the likes of Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas and the powerful Red Bull of Daniel Ricciardo first though. No easy task - not even for a driver of Hamilton's quality.

Thankfully, it's much simpler to watch the Bahrain Grand Prix from the comfort of your own TV, and on pretty much any device. Keep reading to find out how to live stream F1 coverage for free - wherever you are in the world.

How to live stream F1 in the UK for free:

If you’re in the UK and you have a TV licence, then Channel 4 is the way to go for today's free-to-air coverage. The station's All4 platform is free and straightforward to access on a range of devices including tablets, mobile phones, personal computers and Smart TVs.

Rather not have to sign in? Then the alternative way to access Channel 4 is by going to TVPlayer.com . It's a free, legal, online streaming service based in the UK which offers hundreds of channels - and you don't even need to sign in to stream F1 live.

Formula One 2018 is also being shown on Sky Sports F1. Live streaming of all F1 races is available online to Sky customers with a subscription to Sky Sports F1, as well as access to a mobile device with the Sky Go app.

So if you already have a Sky subscription and prefer its coverage to Channel 4's, then job's a good. If you want the Sky coverage but don't want to splash out on a full Sky contract you could always purchase a day, week or month pass using Now TV. A daily pass costs £7.99, and is available on more than 60 devices, including TV, mobile phones, and games consoles, and you can register up to four of them.

How to watch Bahrain Grand Prix in the US for free:

In the US, NBC Sports will be showing live coverage of every race weekend throughout the season. You'll need an NBC cable subscription to get access, but once you do, you'll get access to NBC's Formula One Live Extra platform, which gives you live coverage and highlights on your smart TV or mobile device.

But if you don't want to pay for an NBC subscription, there's a way you can watch for free. By downloading and installing a VPN, you can effectively trick your computer into thinking that it's in the UK. That way you can enjoy the free Channel 4 coverage without having to give your money to NBC.

It's really easy to get started with a VPN - here's how to do it:

1. Download and install a VPN

If you don't have easy access to watch the Bahrain Grand Prix online in your country, the best way to watch it for free is to download and install a VPN. We've tested all of the major VPN services and we rate ExpressVPN as the absolute best. It's compatible with all of your devices, supports most streaming services and ranks amongst the fastest. You can even install it on devices like an Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation. So for a one-stop shop, you can't go wrong with Express - but there are more fantastic VPN options out there as well: The best 3 VPNs for streaming sports online

1. ExpressVPN: the best all-round VPN for streaming, comes with 30-day trial

2. NordVPN: SmartPlay tech makes NordVPN a great choice for streaming

3. VyprVPN: blazing speeds make VyprVPN a great choice for 4K video Read more: The best VPN services 2018

2. Connect to the appropriate server location

Simply open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location - it's super easy to do. Choose UK if you want to stream F1 live on All 4 or TVPlayer (use the links below).

3. Go to TVPlayer.com or All4

Both services are free and legal ways to stream live all the F1 action you can handle from Bahrain. All4 is the official Channel 4 platform, but TVPlayer.com gives you access to tonnes more channels without even having to register your email address.

How to live stream the Bahrain Grand Prix anywhere else in the world:

Not in the UK or US? Don't fear...what goes for US viewers goes for you wherever you are in the world. You can live stream F1 from any country on Earth by using a VPN. Just follow the three steps above and you'll be in the cockpit in no time at all for the Bahrain Grand Prix.

Where can I watch the Bahrain Grand Prix using a VPN? A VPN will enable you to watch the Bahrain Grand Prix from literally anywhere. So that obviously includes: Australia, Finland, Israel, Canada, Germany, Denmark, India, Netherlands, Spain, Brazil, Belgium, Romania, Mexico, France, Sweden, Italy, Portugal, Czech Republic, Ireland, Poland, Kenya, Hungary, South Africa, Indonesia, China, Nigeria, Bangladesh, Russia, Japan, Egypt and more!

Stay safe during the Bahrain Grand Prix

Photos courtesy of Formula1.com