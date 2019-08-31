How to live stream college football this weekend on ESPN+ and from anywhere

The summer sun is starting to wane, the leaves have a tinge of brown. Fall is upon us and that means only one thing - a new football season! While you'll have to wait a few more days for the NFL, the NCAA season is now underway and there's a flurry of intriguing games taking place this weekend. We'll tell you how to live stream college football today and, in particular, on ESPN+.

So what games are here to get the football juices flowing? The trio of match-ups all kick off with Syracuse at Liberty in Virginia at 6pm local time. It's Liberty’s first season as a bowl eligible FBS team, so the Flames will be keen to make a hot start in front of their own fans.

The other two games on ESPN+ get going at 7pm ET / 4pm PT with Stephen F. Austin going to Baylor and Nicholls at Kansas State.

The all-Texas showdown sees the much fancied Charlie Brewer at QB for the home team. Under the seasoned leadership of coach Matt Rhule, they've transformed from one of the worst teams in the NCAA to a real dark horse.

The K-State Wildcats are welcoming (if that's the right word) the Louisiana-based Nicholls players for a game brimming with determination after last year's fixture. Kansas will be favorites once again, but can Nicholls upset the odds like they did in overtime in 2018?

It's going to be a great evening of college football action and you can live stream all three games on ESPN+. Keep reading to discover the details and to see how to watch even if you're outside the US this Saturday.

Read more: our dedicated guide to live streaming college football

Subscription service ESPN+ has snagged the coverage of these college football games. It costs $4.99 per month - so not huge sums, and less than streaming services like Netflix (and a lot less than cable). That lets you watch online, but also via its mobile app and TV streamer apps on the likes of Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, PS4 and Xbox. And you can cancel at any time, so it doesn't have to feel like a big commitment. Click this link to head over to ESPN+ and sign up

Check out our guide to all the best sports streaming sites

If there is no official broadcast option in your country or you're abroad on holiday today, then you’ll need to use a VPN service to dial in to a location in the US that does have coverage.

A VPN is perfect for this as it allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in a completely different location. They're surprisingly easy to use, too! We’ve tested hundreds of VPNs and can recommend ExpressVPN as the best VPN currently available: