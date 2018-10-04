Honor 8X launches in the UAE and Saudi Arabia

The Honor 8X has been launched for the Middle East during an event held in Dubai with the phone going on sale in the UAE right away and Saudi Arabia on the 8th of October.

The highlight of the Honor 8X looks to be its 6.5-inch 1080 x 2340 screen, which should see it dwarf most handsets, as even the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 'only' has a 6.4-inch display.

It has a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and like so many other phones this year there’s a notch and very little bezel, leading to a 91% screen-to-body ratio. And it’s not just the front of the Honor 8X that has minimal wasted space, as at 7.8mm thick it’s no chunkier than necessary either.

It has a metal frame and a glass back, and that back is constructed from 15 layers of glass, causing light to dance across it, much like some other Honor handsets such as the Honor 10.

The Honor 8X has a shimmery glass back

Packed with power and a big battery

The phone also looks to have a reasonable amount of power, packing an octa-core Kirin 710 chipset (the same as you’ll find in the Huawei Mate 20 Lite) and 6GB of RAM, putting it solidly in the mid-range.

There’s also a 20MP and 2MP dual-lens camera pairing on the back, a 16MP camera on the front, a big 3,750mAh battery, 64GB or 128GB of storage and a fingerprint scanner.

There's only one variant of the phone being sold in the UAE and Saudi Arabia which is equipped with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. It's priced at AED 999 in the UAE and SAR 999 in Saudi Arabia.

You can purchase the phone in the UAE from Carrefour, Axiom, Lulu, Jumbo, Emax, JollyChic, Sharaf DG and KM trading while consumers in Saudi can pick it up from Jarir, Extra and Lulu.

Honor is holding a special launch promotion at GITEX Shopper 2018 where you get an Honor smart scale worth AED 199 and your entrance ticket cash back from the Honor stand if you buy the phone from the show.