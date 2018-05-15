Honor 10 deal: save £30 on the brand new phone with this discount code

Here at TechRadar, we love a phone launch. All those notches, pixels and crazily-named colours to get excited about. Bliss!

But if there's one thing that we enjoy almost as much as a big launch event, it's saving money. Well the release of the Honor 10 is letting us revel in both of these pleasures simultaneously. Because Honor is immediately offering a £30 discount code when you snap up a SIM-free Honor 10 deal from the manufacturer's online store until Sunday May 20, bringing the price down to £369.99.

Click on the above link to go through to the Honor store, hit the 'Buy now' button and then enter the code ARH000004JP3PW6L1 when you get to the checkout - ignore all the stuff about signing up to be sent the voucher, as you don't actually need to. That will immediately remove £30 from the £399.99 RRP and give you a saving of almost 8%. A nice little bonus if you've already been looking forward to buying the handset on release. £369.99 is actually a tenner cheaper than its predecessor, the Honor 9, was on release.

Then all you'll need is a new SIM plan to put in your new unlocked Honor 10. If you haven't already got this bit sorted, then do make sure you head to our best SIM only deals page to see the best tariffs available today. They start from less than a fiver a month.

Is the Honor 10 any good?

Our reviewer, James Peckham, has already spent a couple of weeks with the Honor 10 ahead of launch, and his early impressions are very positive indeed. It's a marked improvement over the Honor 9, which we were also rather fond of on release last year.

The first thing that struck us was the beauty of the design. The Huawei-made Honor 10 is certainly a premium bit of kit, with rear glass casing, metal trim and the now omnipresent notch. It has a bigger screen than the Honor 9, but sits really comfortably in the hand

The 5.84-inch display is Full HD+, so a real spectacle for games and TV viewing. It's 'bright, clear and vibrant' according to James. And we love the fact it starts with 128GB onboard storage, so no faffing around with meagre capacity to store your photos and tunes.