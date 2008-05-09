Criterion embraces Blu-ray

Hi-def enthusiasts rejoice! Prestigious

movie distributor Criterion

has lined up 13 titles to be released on Blu-ray in the coming months.

The company, which is famed for its brilliant restoration of classic movies such as The Man Who Fell To Earth and Dr Strangelove, has pencilled in an October release for its first-ever HD line-up. The movies released are wide-ranging – from Carol Reed’s

The Third Man

to Wes Anderson’s

Bottle Rocket

.

Criterion is promising in its newsletter to make sure pricing of the discs are similar to their standard-definition equivalents.

Those familiar with Criterion will know the company likes to take care of its film collection. It was among the first to introduce the widescreen format to video, and it also had the ingenious idea of filling up the space of discs with audio commentaries and the like.

Compatibility issues

Unfortunately, there’s no word yet if The Criterion Collection Blu-rays will be multi-region. So, if you’re based in

, it is best to check if your Blu-ray system is Region A compatible before you whip out the credit card and get ordering.

Those who are interested in getting their hands on the company’s Blu-ray titles can check out the full list of movies here.