Cambridge Audio launches Azur 640R receiver

Cambridge Audio today unveiled its latest home cinema product, the Azur 640R.

The 7.1-channel receiver comes with built-in Dolby Digital Surround EX and DTS ES surround sound decoders and is capable of delivering a belting 170W (RMS) into 7-channels.

The Azur 640r is also compatible with the latest high definition formats, thanks the inclusion of three HDMI ports and four HD-compatible component video sockets.

The Azur 640R is available in black or silver to match the rest of your kit and will be available next January, priced at £600. Anna Lagerkvist