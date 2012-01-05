Samsung 7.1 channel 3D Blu-ray system announced

Samsung has given the world a sneak peak at what to expect from them at CES 2012, by announcing the arrival of three new home cinema setups.

The top of the range is the HT-E6750W, a 7.1 Channel Blu-ray 3D Home Theatre System which is all amped up so easier to install in your home.

The speaker setup includes four tall boy speakers which actually have the front height speakers inside of them, some rear satellite speakers (which are wireless) and a wide centre channel and meaty sub.

These come in a high gloss black finish and are said to sync closer to the audio track to match the movement in whatever movie you are watching.

Raising the bar

If you are not yet set to get a 7.1 setup, then there is also the HT-E5500, which offers virtual 7.1 and also comes with an Apple-certified iPhone dock.

Samsung has also shown off a new sound bar, the HW-E551. This is a system that will fit nicely under your television and will magically split into two so you can have a 2.1 system if you are not happy with the sound bar shape. Clever.

There's no pricing or release date on any of the products but they will be shown off at CES 2012, so expect more information next week.