Indiana Jones returning to the big screen, still hunting for a release date

It's official: there will be another Indiana Jones film. Eventually.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy confirmed that a new Indiana Jones film is in the works, though it's missing a few key parts, like a script.

According to Kennedy, a fifth installment of the series "will one day be made inside this company. When it will happen, I'm not quite sure. We haven't started working on a script yet, but we are talking about it."

With Star Wars being resurrected by Disney's Lucasfilm this December, fans of the Indiana Jones films have been waiting with bated breath for a follow-up to the somewhat disappointing 2008 installment, Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull. Disney acquired the rights to the Indiana Jones franchise when it bought Lucasfilm in 2012.

Whether Harrison Ford himself will don the whip and fur felt fedora still remains to be seen. Rumors have buzzed around for years about a number of actors to replace the 72-year-old icon (just please, don't let it be Shia Labeouf.)

Via Polygon