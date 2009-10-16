5 best Blu-ray players to suit every budget

However much you may love your old upscaling DVD player, nothing compares to the thrill of seeing movies in all their native high-definition glory.

So if you were hanging on for prices to drop and technology to evolve before buying a Blu-ray player, then we've got news for you: the wait is over - good, cheap Blu-ray players are here.

With prices plummeting and BD Live now the norm, there's never been a better time to get into Blu-ray.

That said, the number of new players on the market is multiplying faster than a field of frisky rabbits, each one with its own set of features and connections, which makes it increasingly difficult to select the right one.

But we've made your choice a little easier by pitting five of the latest players against each other, to find out which one most deserves your hard-earned cash. Whatever the outcome, get ready to send that DVD deck to the scrapheap…

Blu-ray players on test today: