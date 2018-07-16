Here's the only $399 Xbox One X deal you'll find today

Amazon Prime Day 2018 might still be a few hours away from kicking off, but you can pick up on a fantastic Xbox One X discount right now.

Thanks to the folks at Rakuten, you can pick up an Xbox One X 1TB console for just $399 – 26% off its normal $479 price, which is already $20 cheaper than you’ll find it everywhere else. While we’ve seen the Xbox One X go for as little as $350, deep discounts such as that are far and few in-between, so we’re confident this is the best deal you’ll find right now.

Xbox One X 1TB Console: was $479, now $399 at Rakuten

Save $80 on Microsoft’s latest 4K game console by using promo code: ALT80X at checkout.View Deal

Other than this amazing deal, we’re expecting to see quite a few Xbox One S, Nintendo Switch, PS4 and PS4 Pro discounts throughout Amazon Prime Day 2018.