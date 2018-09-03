Here's how you can get your hands on BioWare's Anthem early

In the age of alphas, betas and early access, proper game demos have become as rare as your average Exotic item in Destiny 2. Thankfully, that won't be the case with EA's proposed Destiny killer, Anthem, which will be getting a proper demo in February next year.

Announced at a PAX West pre-panel press briefing by developer BioWare's Mark Darrah and Mike Gamble, Anthem's VIP demo will be arriving simultaneously on PC, PS4 and Xbox One on February 1, 2019.

The demo, which Darrah and Gamble promises will not be used to test online infrastructure, is said to provide a classic vertical slice of the game that gives players a taste of what Anthem has to offer.

Unfortunately, you'll have to jump through some hoops to get your hands on the Anthem demo — the PC and Xbox One demo will be available exclusively to EA/Origin Access subscribers, while PS4 players will have to pre-order the game to find out whether it's worth buying.

Still, that's a solid three weeks of looting and shooting before the retail version of Anthem drops on February 22, which should give you plenty of time to make a decision about whether the game is your cup of tea.