Sony & Samsung to build new LCD plant

Sony and Samsung have announced that they are teaming up on a new eighth generation S-LCD production plant that will open in 2009.

Following on from news that Panasonic and Pioneer are pooling their resources on plasma panels, two of the biggest names in consumer goods have announced their plans to ramp up production on LCD screens.

The production plant will not be the first of its kind, Sony and Samsung’s original 8th gen plant is pumping out 50,000 panels a month, but this amount will be more than doubled once its brother starts up.

The global HD television market is a colossal and burgeoning business with plasma and LCD still competing for supremacy – although it is the latter that appears to be edging ahead.