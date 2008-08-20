Sky adds seven new HD channels

With the digital broadcasting wars hotting up now that Freesat has entered the frame, BSkyB has decided to expand its HD service with seven new channels.

Six of the channels will help strengthen Sky's already massive movie sector with HD versions for its sci-fi/horror, action/thriller, drama, modern greats, family and comedy channels being lined up.

The films you will be able to see in glorious HD include Edgar Wright's cop comedy Hot Fuzz, the execrable final chapter in the Pirates Of The Caribbean series, At World's End and the ever-so-slightly homoerotic 300.

The seventh channel to receive HD treatment is Sky Real Lives, so you'll be able to watch all those docu-soaps in unforgiving detail.

HD ready

The new channels will be added to BSkyB's Sky+ HD service next month, bringing the amount of HD channels available on the service to 26.

Don't expect this to be the last announcement of HD channels for the year either, as Sky has said that it will likely add to its HD quota even more by the end of 2008.