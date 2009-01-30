Freesat breezes past 200,000 mark

Freesat has surpassed the 200,000 sales mark since its launch last May. The free-to-air satellite service is winning viewers over with the promise of subscription-free HD.

The service, which requires a one-off payment for the equipment but no subscription, has performed admirably in less than a year, and the joint ITV and BBC venture is quickly gathering even more viewers.

The service hit the 100,000 mark back in September and the arrival of Freesat+ PVRs has provided a key boost to reach the current landmark.

Good end to the year

"We saw consumers increasingly drawn to Freesat at the end of last 2008 and into this year," said Freesat Managing Director Emma Scott.

"The quality and choice of channels and services available and the added benefits offered by Freesat+ have really struck a chord.

"Freesat is able to offer incredible HD with no subscription.

"We're thrilled that both the BBC and ITV are investing more in HD programming in 2009."