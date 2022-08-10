GTA 6 development update is exactly the news we want to hear

Audio player loading…

After a drought at the well of updates on the new GTA title, Take-Two finally makes a statement on the game's progress.

We've been waiting on GTA 6 for generations now – and I don't just mean consoles. It's been almost 10 years since GTA 5 was released, and players who picked it up at launch have birthed entire families since then. Although it's fair to say gamers waiting on The Elder Scrolls 6 have had it slightly worse, going on a decade-and-counting since Skyrim's debut.

And that's why we love financial updates from publishers. They have to update suits with money about what they're up to, and we comb through it all for juicy nugs you'll care about. Take-Two Interactive just dropped its latest update (opens in new tab) that says GTA 6 development is "well underway". It also teases new "creative benchmarks" for the GTA series, the gaming industry, and "for all entertainment". Which are some big claims.

Talking the talk

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

Now, Take-Two is only reiterating what GTA developer Rockstar has said. Back in February, the studio assured fans that GTA 6 is "well underway". This seems to have been in response to repeated questions from GTA 5 players, who've finally started mooing about it rather than just having their udders squeezed in silence. A contented silence, but still.

Rockstar addressed the "unprecedented longevity" of GTA 5 at the time, before sharing the current state of development. As well as Take-Two cementing that GTA 6 is ticking along, it's made some pretty bold claims in terms of what the game's shaping up to be.

Given that we're probably looking at a 2024 GTA 6 release date, the title will likely launch on PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PS5. The new hardware should open up new possibilities when it comes to graphics, performance, and gameplay that will place it a world away from GTA 5. And if the rumor that we won't see a PS4 or Xbox One version is true, the title won't be hampered by previous gen consoles.

While nothing more official has been shared, Rockstar employees have recently put a few tidbits out into the world. GTA 6 will reportedly feature multiple cities – including Vice City. It's set to be the biggest GTA title ever, in fact, so we can see how Take-Two is comfortable making such ambitious claims. Post-launch, new missions and cities will purportedly be added, and if this all pans out to be true, then setting new benchmarks is definitely on the table.

We'll also be seeing a GTA 6 female protagonist for the first time, insiders have said. Although she's said to be part of a Bonnie and Clyde-esque duo rather than being the solo star.

While it's jumping the gun to take the marketing spiel as indicative of the final product, these are all positive signs that suggest GTA 6 is making huge strides, especially compared to GTA 5.

For now, we have a roundup of games like GTA to play while waiting for GTA 6 that you can browse through. It's worth noting that it doesn't include the Saints Row reboot which comes out on August 23.