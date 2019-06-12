Grab a tasty tech freebie worth up to £249 with BT's fibre broadband deals

This week, BT has been running some fibre broadband deals that are pretty hard to turn down. With the promise of a free tech gift that BT states are worth up to £249 and BT Reward Cards up to £70, these are among our favourite internet offers in the UK right now.

With the choice of a free pair of JBL headphones, a Samsung tablet or an Amazon Echo all up for grabs, these BT broadband deals are worth snapping up.

In terms of which of BT's packages offer these incentives, the standout deals come from the Superfast Fibre 1 and Superfast Fibre 2 bundles. But as if the big tech freebies weren't enough to win you over, BT also offers BT Reward Cards with these deals. Depending on which package you choose, that could mean either £40 or £70 extra on top of this deal.

Ready to collect your new gift and superfast speeds? You can see all of the details of these offers from BT down below. Or check our guide to the best broadband deals to see what else is out there.

Find out more about these tech freebies:

JBL 650 Live Headphones - Featuring a high-end punchy sound, good levels of comfort and Google Assistant/Alexa support, these are a great set of headphones.

Samsung Tablet A - This tablet features a HD screen, powerful processor and a stylish design. One of the better Android tablets currently on the market.

Amazon Echo - the now legendary smart speaker, an Amazon Echo is perfect for any house. Change songs, ask questions and make reminders all by voice.

BT's new fibre broadband deals + free gift:

BT Superfast Fibre | 18 months | Avg. speed 50Mb | Weekend calls | £9.99 delivery | £31.99pm + £40 reward card + FREE gift

With BT's cheapest fibre broadband package, Superfast fibre, you get average speeds of 50Mb, a £40 pre-paid Mastercard and most importantly, the free gift. That's a choice between an Amazon Echo, JBL 650 Live Headphones or a Samsung Tablet A.



Deal ends on June 13 at 11.59pm

BT Superfast Fibre 2 | 18 months | Avg. speed 67Mb | Weekend calls | £9.99 delivery | £39.99pm + £70 reward card + FREE gift

Upping the speeds to 67Mb, this package is seriously fast. Making it even more enticing is the £70 Mastercard and your choice of one of the three gifts. You can get all of that for just £39.99 or an effective cost of roughly £36.10 a month after the Mastercard.



Deal ends on June 13 at 11.59pm

BT Starter with Superfast Fibre + Free BT Sport | 18 months | Avg. speed 50Mb | Weekend calls | BT Sport | £49.99 upfront | £41.99pm + £40 reward card + FREE gift

If you're a firm believer in the idea that broadband alone is not enough then this package is perfect. Fibre speeds, freeview TV, BT Sport, a £40 Mastercard and topping it all off, the free gift. You can get all of this for just £39.99 a month, the only catch, there's a £49.99 upfront fee, a worthwhile price for this many features.



Deal ends on June 13 at 11.59pm

What is a BT Reward Card?

The Reward Card that BT sends out is a pre-paid credit card that you can use anywhere that accepts Mastercard. In short, that's around a million shops, cafes and restaurants around the world, so you shouldn't find it difficult to find places to spend, spend, spend.

It's an old-fashioned chip and pin card, rather than contactless. But do make sure that you claim your Reward Card within three months of installation, otherwise you'll lose out on all that cash.

