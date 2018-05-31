Grab a Samsung Galaxy S8 or A8 and Xbox One S Sea of Thieves bundle deal right now

If you're already looking for a new phone and don't yet own Microsoft's Xbox One S, then a deal has just appeared that is made for you.

Virgin Mobile, from June 1, is offering new customers, that want either a Samsung Galaxy S8 or A8, an Xbox One S bundle with the Sea of Thieves game included. You also get one free month of Xbox Gold online access thrown in where there are even more games for you to try – over 100, in fact.

The deal will cost you from £27 per month on a contract for the A8 or from £31 per month for the S8, which gets you 4G, data rollover and free data for WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger and Twitter.

Data plans on the Freestyle contracts range from 1GB to Truly Unlimited with options for 3GB, 5GB, 10GB, 30GB or 100GB in between.

Sea of Thieves is a shared world action adventure game which let you become a first-person perspective pirate plundering the world solo or in a crew of four. Quest, loot, combat – this has it all.