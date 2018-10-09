Google Pixel 3 live blog: real-time updates at the launch event

We're covering the Google Pixel 3 launch event live, which means real-time updates of the hands-on event. We're expected a lot of announcements, and things to move quickly. So if you can't access the Pixel 3 event live stream, you can follow along with us as we pump out updates.

10:26am ET: They're teasing the colors with the badge colors. "Is this Lavender or Sand," asks David Lumb? We'll grab another photo of the variety. Seems like a big clue about the colors that we expect for phones.

10:15am ET: Google has some artsy shots in a slideshow. Lots of portrait shots in the city, especially in New York City. As our new Mobile Editor David Lumb points out that the big screens in front of us are subtly curved around the edges.

10:00am ET: We're entering the Google Pixel 3 event now. It's actually at the same venue we first got hands-on with the LG V40. Let's hope the camera on this phone is a lot better.

9:45am ET: There's word that the Google Pixel 3 leaks continue, as Verizon and other retailers have already begun posting retail pages for the Android device. This is likely because Google is set to ship these to customers and store locations ASAP.

9:30am ET: We're here at the Google Pixel 3 launch event today, where we expect Google to announce a lot of hardware. Two phones, a smart home speaker, a new Chromecast, a new laptop and even a Chrome OS tablet.