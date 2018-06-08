Trending
Google Pixel 2 XL deals just crashed: now £23 per month for the big-screen handset

A ridiculous new price for the massive phone

google pixel 2 xl deals

Following some ridiculous  prices at the start of the year, deals on the Google Pixel 2 have since been miserably high. But that's all changed this week, as Carphone Warehouse-owned Mobiles.co.uk has launched a raft of new Pixel 2 XL deals that make it one of the best-value phones on the market.

The headline price is the all new £23 per month tariff for 4GB of data and unlimited everything else on Vodafone, after paying £100 upfront. That brings the overall two-year price down to less than £700, saving you a good £300-ish on what you have to pay for the Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus or Note 8 and around half (yes, half!) of the least expensive iPhone X deals out there right now.

Need more data? Then hop on over to O2 and crank things up to a luscious 15GB allowance. The monthly bills will cost you £34, but there's absolutely nothing to pay upfront if you type in TechRadar's exclusive 10OFF voucher code at the checkout.

You can pick out your ideal Pixel 2 XL deal by using our bespoke comparison chart at the bottom of this page, or take the fast lane by choosing one of our favourite three handpicked deals instead.

Our top 3 best Google Pixel 2 XL deals:

Google Pixel 2 XL on Vodafone | £100 upfront (with 10)FF code) | 4GB data | Unlimited mins and texts | £23pm
This is a frankly awesome price for an undeniably awesome phone. £23 per month is the kind of tariff we're more likely to associate with smaller handsets over one year old. But the Pixel 2 XL isn't much more than six months in and is six inches of excellence.
View Deal

Google Pixel 2 XL 128GB on EE | FREE upfront| 10GB data | Unlimited mins and texts | £38pm
We know that many of you are going to be seeking out the best EE deal to get on the UK's fastest 4G network. £38 a month is certainly a jump, but you get 10GB of data and, crucially, double the storage space of the default Pixel 2 XL model.
View Deal

Google Pixel 2 XL on O2 | £70.99 upfront | 30GB data | Unlimited mins and texts | £42pm
Spotify addict? Netflix fiend? Or just somebody who likes a nice comfort zone of data to play with. O2's the network of choice for big data deals on the Pixel 2 XL and here you get a HUGE 30GB to play with. And it's not too painful on either bills or upfront costs.
View Deal

Today's best Google Pixel 2 XL deals in the UK

