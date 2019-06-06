Google Home deal at Walmart: save $50 on the Google Home smart speaker

Right now at Walmart, you can find Black Friday-like prices on its best selling Google Home devices. For a limited time, you can get the Google Home smart speaker on sale for $79. That's a $50 discount and the lowest price we've seen for voice-activated speaker. You can also find deals on the Google Home Mini and Google Nest Hub.



The Google Home smart speaker is voice activated and powered by the Google Assistant. You can use your voice to ask Google about the weather, news, sports, and more. You can also play music, make calls, and control other smart home devices. The speaker works with more than 5,000 smart home devices so you can control the temperature, lighting, TV, and more with the command of your voice. Despite its compact size, the Google smart speaker produces powerful audio and can play music from popular services like Spotify and Google Play Music.



Like we mentioned above, this is a fantastic deal and the lowest price we've seen for the smart speaker. We don't know how long Walmart will have the Google Home on sale, so you should take advantage while you can.

Google Home Smart Speaker $129 $79 at Walmart

Walmart has also discounted the Google Home Mini and Google Nest Hub. Both smart home devices are voice activated and have the Google Assistant built-in.



The Nest Hub features a smart display and works with other smart home devices, such as the Nest so you can monitor your lights, cameras, and more from a single dashboard.

Google Home deals:

Google Home Mini $49 $29 at Walmart

For a limited time, you can save $20 on the Google Home Mini speaker at Walmart. The compact smart speaker can play music, answer questions, and control other smart home devices.

Google Nest Hub $149 $99 at Walmart

Get the Google Nest Hub on sale for just $99 at Walmart. The 7-inch smart display allows you to play music, watch the news, make calls, and control other smart home devices with the command of your voice.

