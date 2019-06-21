Get up to £130 in pre-paid credit cards with BT's brilliant fibre broadband deals

When you end up spending a fair chunk on your internet each month, wouldn't it be nice to be offered some of that money back? Well with BT's most recent freebie-filled fibre broadband deals, that's exactly what you get.

With BT reward cards worth up to £130 up for grabs, BT has gone big with its most recent offerings. Whether you're looking to save around £6.66 a month on BT's Superfast fibre package or go all out and save roughly £7.22 on BT's bigger Superfast fibre 2 package there is a lot to love here.

You can see these packages below or check out all of the BT broadband deals to see what else they have. If this still feels too expensive, even after the reward cards then check out our cheap broadband deals guide instead.

BT's fibre broadband deals

BT Superfast Fibre | 18 months | Avg. speed 50Mb | Weekend calls | £9.99 delivery | £31.99pm + £120 reward card

While BT is consistently one of the best broadband providers out there, it can be quite expensive. With these pre-paid Mastercards, that price becomes slightly more manageable. After you apply the reward card you end up with an effective monthly price of roughly £25.32 - not a bad price for speeds averaging 50Mb. Deal ends on June 27View Deal

BT Superfast Fibre 2 | 18 months | Avg. speed 67Mb | Weekend calls | £9.99 delivery | £39.99pm + £130 reward card

With the Superfast Fibre 2 package everything becomes bigger and better. Faster speeds, bigger reward card but also, bigger price. For £39.99 a month you can get speeds averaging 67Mb. While that may seem expensive, the price effectively drops to around £32.76 a month after the reward card. Deal ends on June 27View Deal

BT Starter with Superfast Fibre + Free BT Sport | 18 months | Avg. speed 50Mb | Weekend calls | BT Sport | £49.99 upfront | £41.99pm + £120 reward card

If you're a firm believer in the idea that broadband alone is not enough then this package is perfect. Fibre speeds, freeview TV, BT Sport and a £120 Mastercard. You can get all of this for £41.99 a month. The only catch, there's a £49.99 upfront fee - a worthwhile price for this many features.



Deal ends on June 27View Deal

What is a BT Reward Card?

The Reward Card that BT sends out is a pre-paid credit card that you can use anywhere that accepts Mastercard. In short, that's around a million shops, cafes and restaurants around the world, so you shouldn't find it difficult to find places to spend, spend, spend.

It's an old-fashioned chip and pin card, rather than contactless. But do make sure that you claim your Reward Card within three months of installation, otherwise you'll lose out on all that cash.

