Get this wireless HP laser printer for just £20 during Black Friday

There was a time when you'd probably need to sell a kidney to buy a laser printer. But now these peripherals are almost as cheap as (posh) chips and a great asset for any household or business.

Right now, you can get the HP LaserJet Pro M102W for an astonishing value. It costs £69.98 at Ebuyer with free delivery but until the end of November, you can claim £50 cashback from HP, slashing the price of the printer down to £19.98.

Details of the cashback can be found on the product page on Ebuyer's website. It is not only fast (it can print up to 23 pages per minutes) but also wireless and networkable. There's even a USB cable in the box, something that more vendors are omitting to cut costs.