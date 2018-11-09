Get a £40 Currys voucher on the latest iPhone deals from Carphone Warehouse

The many deals of Black Friday are now being revealed, the mad explosion of great offers has begun and today - very importantly - marks the beginning of Carphone Warehouse's Black Tag event. And we've already secured a rather dashing exclusive iPhone offer that's only available to TechRadar readers.

Click here to take advantage of this EXCLUSIVE Currys/PC World offer

This Black Friday-calibre deal gets you a £40 Currys PC World voucher when you buy the iPhone XR, XS, XS Max or the 2017 iPhone X on a monthly contract from Carphone Warehouse - that's a lot of phones to choose from, including some of the very best in the world you can buy right now.

Carphone has iPhone deals from the likes of EE, O2 and Vodafone with plenty of variation when it comes to data and monthly bills and chances are we'll be seeing some reductions in prices as we close in nearer to Black Friday, too.

Find your perfect plan with our all-encompassing iPhone deals guide

How to claim your Currys/PC World gift card:

Step 1 Click on this link to the Giftcloud website – you won't be eligible if you head straight to the Carphone Warehouse website. Then sign up for the promotion by entering your email and pressing 'Get Reward'. Giftcloud will send you an email on Carphone Warehouse's behalf to confirm it has received your registration. You can also find the full terms and conditions of the offer on that page.

Step 2 Click 'Buy now' to go through to the Carphone Warehouse website. It's at this point you get to pick out your ideal tariff and complete the purchase. You can get it for as little as under £40 per month!