Get a £30 pre-paid Mastercard with Plusnet's new cheap broadband deal

Plusnet is back once again offering what is effectively one of the cheapest deals on ADSL broadband around right now, thanks to a complimentary Plusnet Reward Card.

This deal applies to new customers getting Plusnet's standard internet plan. That means average speeds of 10Mb on a 12-month contract for just £18.99 a month. Now, that is already an attractively priced tariff in its own right, but the big selling point is the £30 Plusnet Reward Card (a pre-paid Mastercard that can be spent instore or online) that comes with it. When you throw this freebie into the mix you get an effective monthly cost of just £16.50, putting it firmly on the radar of the UK's best cheap broadband deals.

Want to get your hands on this deal? Well you can see all of the details down below. Or, if it wasn't quite what you were looking for, why settle? We have a list of all of today's best broadband deals so you can find the perfect package for you.

This new Plusnet broadband deal in full:

Plusnet Unlimited Broadband | 12 months | 10Mb average speed | Free calls to Plusnet customers | £18.99 per month | £5 activation | £30 Reward Card

This is one of the cheapest prices out there for ADSL broadband from a well known supplier when you take into account the reward card. On top of that you're getting 10Mb average speeds, free calls to other Plusnet broadband customers and just a £5 activation fee. Deal ends on February 19View Deal

Today's other best broadband deals

If you are looking for something with the cheapest possible monthly cost Onestream is offering unlimited broadband with average speeds of 11Mb for just £13.99 a month. That is the cheapest broadband package available right now coming in at a much lower price than anyone else.

If you're after cheap fibre broadband then TalkTalk is the place to be right now. Its Faster Fibre package is currently just £19.95 a month, the cheapest price on fibre right now. Or if you're willing to spend a bit more, BT is offering a fibre deal with a free reward card and Amazon Echo for just £29.99 to entice you in.