Get a new iPad with data from only £15 a month with Sky Mobile's latest deal

If you've been eyeing up a new iPad but haven't got the £300-odd to splash out for one, Sky Mobile has just launched a deal that may just be the solution.

The network will now be stocking the 2018 9.7-inch Apple iPad on its Swap plans. The cheapest way you can get hold of it is for a mere £15 per month with absolutely nothing to pay upfront. It's a much more manageable way to buy if you don't have the funds to hand.

For £15 per month, you get the brand spanking new iPad, as well as a data only SIM card from Sky to pop in it. That gives you 500MB of data to use per month, which can come in handy for using Google Maps or checking your emails when away from the Wi-Fi. And if you buy before May 31, Sky will give you an extra 10GB data boost to use at your leisure as well.

Apple iPad deals from Sky Mobile

If you like the sound of getting a brilliant new iPad tomorrow without spending anything today, then this could be a great option. But do bear in mind that you'll be tied in for 36 months. You can revert to a Swap24 tariff for an extra £4 per month instead if you want to reduce the commitment to two years.

And if you want more data on your iPad for turning your tablet into a portable Spotify jukebox or a Netflix playing machine on the go, you can upgrade the data amount to all the way to 10GB per month for £30 per month (for 36 months) and still nothing to pay upfront.