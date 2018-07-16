Get a free Google Home Mini with a Nest Hello Video Doorbell or Thermostat E at Walmart

The Nest Hello Video Doorbell and Nest Thermostat E are getting special anti-Prime Day 2018 deals at Walmart that include a free Google Home Mini.

Right now you get a free Google Home Mini when you purchase the Hello Video Doorbell. You pay $199 for the pair, a 17% savings if you were to purchase the two devices separately on any other day.

As for the Thermostat E, it too comes with a free Home Mini. Bundled together, you pay $169 for the devices, a 20% savings.

Nest Hello + free Google Home Mini: $199 at Walmart

Nest's video doorbell will keep a constant eye on your house, letting you see who's there 24/7. It now comes with a free Home Mini for a savings of 17% off the bundle price.