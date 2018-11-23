Get 25% off Hive smart heating and lighting for Black Friday

Hive is one of the most affordable smart home ecosystems around, and for Black Friday it's even better value, with 25% off across its whole range of devices.

Hive is best known for its smart thermostats, but the company has grown into a whole smart home system including lights, cameras, sensors and switches - all of which can be controlled using the Hive app on a smartphone or watch.

If the initial cost of setting up your smart home still seems high, Hive has also cut the price of its membership plans, which help you spread the expense over a year. These deals end at midnight on Monday November 26, so act quickly to take advantage.

Save 25% on Hive devices

Hive has slashed prices across its whole range of devices, including cameras, smart lightbulbs, plugs, switches, sensors and accessories. If you already have a Hive smart home system, this is a perfect opportunity to expand it.

View Deal

Hive Welcome Home Plan £7.24 £5.56 per month

If you already have a Hive Active Heating Thermostat, the Welcome Home plan is an affordable way to turn it into a whole smart home system. The deal includes two Hive bulbs, a Hive Active plug and a motion sensor. If you don't have Active Heating, the same plan with a Hive Hub costs £8.06 per month.

View Deal

Hive Heating Plan £16.58 £12.44 per month

This plan includes a Hive Active Heating thermostat and Hive Receiver, enabling you to control your heating from your phone. If you want to expand your smart home further, the same plan with an added Hive Hub is £15.56 per month. As a special bonus, Hive is throwing in a free Amazon Echo Dot. Once you've subscribed, you'll receive an email with a voucher code to claim your Dot.

View Deal

Hive Warm Welcome £24.92 £18.69 per month

Kick-start your smart home with a Hive Active Heating thermostat, two dimmable bulbs, Hive Active plug, Hive Active Sensor and an Amazon Echo Dot. If you want the Hive Hub too, the price is £21.19 per month. After 12 months, the payments stop and all the devices are yours to keep.

View Deal