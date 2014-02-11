Xbox One stereo headset looks slick but lacks the PS4's blue spark

Sony fired first, but now Microsoft is retaliating in the next all-important round of the console war: who has the best headset?

Microsoft's Xbox One cans might be missing the colourful lick of their PS4 counterpart, but we don't imagine that will be a dealbreaker. You'll still have a 20Hz-20kHz range, a unidirectional microphone and over-the-ear speakers.

The headset also comes with a detachable adapter rocking all your volume buttons - essential when some 14-year-old Call of Duty player turns their attention to verbally bashing your parents.

The headset costs £59.99 ($80, about AU$90) and the stereo headset adapter will also be available separately for £19.99 ($25, about AU$28). Microsoft tells us both will be on sale "early March".