This is how much Xbox One and PS4 are going to cost on Black Friday

Update: PS4 and Xbox One are in store for some massive price drops this holiday season. Microsoft and Sony have announced a new price point ($299) for basic bundles that include a controller and a game - that's Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection on PS4 and Gears of War: Ultimate Edition on Xbox One. Other Xbox One bundles will drop down $50 from From Thursday, Nov. 26 through Monday, Nov. 30. The entries in this list have been updated to reflect their new price.

Original story continues below...

The holidays are almost here again, and whether you're still putting together your Halloween costume or already dreaming of gift-wrapped presents, at some point you're going to need to do a bit of shopping.

While you can still look forward to our annual gift guide, if you've got gamers on your list - none of whom have upgraded to the current generation of consoles yet - there are a dozen great console bundles worth considering for a spot on your holiday shopping list.

Both Microsoft and Sony's systems come in a few different flavors, from consoles with a small amount of hard drive space for the casual gamer to all-out monsters with 1TB HDDs, and almost always include one (or more) of the biggest games of 2015.

To help make the decision of which Xbox One or PS4 bundle to buy easier, you can find the specs listed on each page, along with a small description that you can use to match the console to the special gamer in your life.