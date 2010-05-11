Xbox 360 goes 3D courtesy of LG

While Microsoft has remained fairly quiet about the possibilities for 3D gaming on the Xbox 360, it looks like a new deal with LG may well mark a change in the company's 3D strategy for the console.

The Korean tech giant and TV manufacturer LG has tied up a new deal with Microsoft which will see 3D gaming on the Xbox promoted and sold alongside LG's new 3D TVs.

3D gaming bundles

In a statement released in South Korea, LG said it will be marketing its new LX5900 3D TV alongside Xbox 360 3D game bundles.

The 3D Xbox 360 bundles are set to arrive in Korea later in June. No word as yet from Microsoft about any plans for 3D Xbox 360 bundles in the UK.

We expect to hear more on this out at E3 in Los Angeles next month.

Via Engadget