Watch the first trailer for Lego Star Wars: The Force Awakens

The first trailer for Lego Star Wars: The Force Awakens has touched down, along with information about the game's story.

The trailer mimics the first Force Awakens teaser we ever saw, but with a dash of the humour the Lego video game franchise is known for.

The game, which is being developed by TT, will hit PS4, Xbox One, Wii U, PC, 3DS, Xbox 360 and PS3 on June 28. It will also bridge the gap between Return of the Jedi and The Force Awakens, revealing more insight into the saga's story.

Rey, Finn, Poe Dameron, Han Solo, Kylo Ren, Chewbacca, C-3PO, BB-8, General Hux and Captain Phasma have all been confirmed as playable characters.

PlayStation 4 and PS3 players will also get exclusive downloadable content in the form of a droid character pack and a phantom limb level pack. Check out the trailer below.

It might not be the only Star Wars trailer dropping today. Our friends at GamesRadar reckon we might also be getting our first proper look at Rogue One in the next few hours.