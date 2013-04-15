Video games can now beat themselves

The gaming community might not be crying out for the end of human input, but that didn't stop Computer Scientist Tom Murphy presenting the idea at the SigBovik 2013 conference. And the results are actually pretty awesome.

There are two separate programs at play here: LearnFun and PlayFun. Everything is recorded by LearnFun during gameplay, such as the number of points, lives, the buttons being pressed. PlayFun then takes this data and plays the game, attempting to maximise these all-important values.

As the video shows in the Super Mario Bros. demonstration, the results are impressively accurate, with Mario jumping and stomping his way to the finishing line as if controlled by a real, breathing human.

More blips!

For more bite-sized news nuggets, just click here.

From Wired