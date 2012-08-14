Valve: New Steam Community coming

A major update is coming to the Steam Community, Valve's PC gaming platform, the company announced Monday. However, we'll have to wait an indeterminate amount of time to know the full extent of the change.

Until the big reveal, Valve's announced that from now through Thursday, a smaller feature of the larger whole will be unveiled.

Monday, we got Game Hubs.

A hub, huh?

Game Hubs is reportedly a catch-all for the content related to a game. Every title on the cloud-based gaming platform is slated to get its own hub.

Each hub will include "collections of game-centric discussions, workshop items, user-created screenshots, videos and news."

Combining official Steam stuff with user-created posts, all of the content will be ratable, bringing the best to the top.

Users can also discuss games within a hub, too.

"The New Steam Community is all about showing off the best content gamers have created," said Valve's Emily Kent.

No clues were left as to when the "New Steam Community" takes off, but the beta is reportedly coming soon.

Valve is clearly moving full steam ahead with Steam as it announced last week it'd be adding software downloads to the platform as well.

Any idea what change we're going to see?

Via HotHardware and SlashGear