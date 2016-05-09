The Witcher 3: Blood and Wine coming in May, according to Twitter user

Update: CD PROJEKT RED announced via its website today that The Witcher 3:Blood and Wine will be out May 31 and not 30 as previously reported in this article.

Original article below:

There have been teasers that The Witcher 3's biggest expansion, Blood and Wine, is coming soon and a May release date was mentioned in a blog posted on The Witcher 3's website in April.

But now, thanks to an eagle-eyed Twitter user, we've got specifics. Thanks to a screenshot of what seems like a genuine pre-order page on Steam (since removed, of course), it seems set to arrive May 30.

Blood and Wine will be a massive story-based expansion on the original game, and according to Marcin Momot, Senior Social Media and Community Coordinator, CD PROJEKT RED: "Toussaint, the new realm we're creating for the expansion, is unlike anything you've seen in Wild Hunt – carefree and colorful, but your gut never stops telling you that there's some real dark stuff happening underneath all that"

A proper announcement should be coming soon, but we'd say you're fairly safe penciling in a vacation day and putting on your unicorn onesie for the aforesaid date.