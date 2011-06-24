Trending
Brands

Team Fortress 2 goes free to play

By Gaming  

Popular online shooter will be funded by micropayments

TF2 now free to play

One of the most popular online PC shooters has gone free to play, with the truly awesome Team Fortress 2 now being funded by micropayments.

TF2 has been a massive hit for makers Valve since it arrived as part of the Orange Box – a collection of games that also included Half Life 2 episodes and Portal.

The online shooter's cartoony graphics and focus on hats has kept gamers amused for years, and will now be opened up to anyone without a fee.

Quirky

The news crept out in the latest video, Meet the Medic, and has been confirmed by Valve in typically quirky style at http://www.tf2.com/freetoplay/.

The game has been altered dramatically with updates since arriving, and the latest Uber Update is expected imminently.

Related news

See more Gaming news