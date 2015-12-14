System Shock 3 confirmed, could launch as terrifying VR title

It's official: System Shock 3 is in development. As if System Shock 2 wasn't scary enough, its sequel may launch as a VR-supported title that brings you even closer to the bloodied Hybrid hordes.

Otherside Entertainment, the studio behind System Shock 3, recently launched a teaser site that strongly suggested a sequel was in the works. The full System Shock 3 moniker is now on there, alongside an image of System Shock 2's psychopathic AI antagonist, SHODAN. Naturally, she insults you, saying: "Did you think I'd forgotten you, insect?"

Clicking a link below that takes you to a newsletter sign-up page that's offering sixteen fans the chance to win a limited edition SHODAN print by Robb Waters, creator of the character's original concept art.

VR you interested?

The survey also asks a series of questions about your previous experiences with the first two System Shock games, your preferred gaming platform and your interest in virtual reality gaming (on a scale of one to 10), suggesting that virtual reality is on the agenda.

With the Oculus Rift, HTC Vive and PlayStation VR launching in spring 2016, both console and PC gamers could be donning virtual reality headsets en masse by the time System Shock 3 lands on machines.